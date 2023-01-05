Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s Winter: As Scheduled or Off the Rails?
While snowpack is building across Wyoming, the long-range forecast for Winter 2022-2023 isn’t exactly matching up with the current weather – or is it?. The current winter season has already been a roller coaster in many ways. Yet, as the season progresses, the temperatures and conditions experienced don’t seem to match the long-range forecast for the region.
wrrnetwork.com
Winds increasing for Monday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow picks up today across the west, continuing through mid-Tuesday. Winds also will increase through the afternoon and evening for Central Wyoming and continue into Tuesday. High temperatures to start the week include the mid-30s at Dubois, the low 30s for Worland and Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, near 20 for Riverton and Shoshoni. Todays maximum wind gusts expected to reach 52 mph on South Pass, 48 at Jeffrey City, near 30 mph at Dubois and Thermopolis and the low to mid teens for Lander, Riverton Shoshoni and Worland.
oilcity.news
Shed antler and horn hunting season closed for western, southern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming are now closed to shed antler and horn hunting. The annual closure for sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming became effective at midnight Dec. 31. The shed collection closure is meant to protect wintering big game.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 8, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise of St. Alban’s Chapel above Centennial, Wyoming was taken by Paul Miller. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file,...
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Body Composting Now Legal In Six States, But Not An Option Yet In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust … to compost. That’s not a phrase likely to catch on in Wyoming, at least anytime soon, say Cowboy State funeral industry representatives. Enter The Hereafter As Plant Food. Human composting involves letting...
NWS Cheyenne: Several Inches of Snow, Travel Impacts Possible Midweek
Strong winds are expected to continue to blast much of southeast Wyoming today and tomorrow before another round of snow moves in. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the wind-prone areas such as Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 and the Bordeaux interchange along Interstate 25 could see gusts of 70 to 75 mph.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
oilcity.news
Wyoming 258 closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Mills to Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to strong wind gusts throughout the area, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Wyoming 258, also known as Outer Drive, to light, high-profile vehicles. Light and high-profile vehicles include things like RVs, campers and some moving trucks, which all are at risk of rolling...
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Emily Reed, Wyoming Migration Initiative
Emily Reed, research scientist and communication specialist for the Wyoming Migration Initiative, spoke about how the migration of big game species is so important to our state. But also, how important it is for ranchers and people who own private land, to take on the responsibility to help these animals have clear, safe migratory patterns. Emily is also a co-producer on the three-part film series, My Wild Land, which takes a look at three different ranches and what they are doing to help migratory animals.
kiowacountypress.net
Historic restoration called more sustainable than new construction
(Wyoming News Service) A changing climate is prompting many developers to consider how their work can be more sustainable, and how they can produce housing, retail and office space in ways which can meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.
county17.com
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol to offer more incentives to state trooper applicants
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol will soon offer several new incentives to those trying to become a state trooper. The patrol will provide lateral officers with a shortened on-boarding training as part of our ongoing recruitment efforts. This shortened training is unprecedented for the highway patrol, Sergeant Jeremy Beck said.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we as celebrating a nice occasion.
oilcity.news
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 9, 2023
WYOMING — A video discussing weather and road impacts through tomorrow night plus a look at chances for snow through Wednesday afternoon. Strong winds/high wind gusts tonight through at least midday Tuesday. Mountain/valley snow ramps up overnight as well as far Southwest I-80. Snow showers spread east PM Tuesday...
bigfoot99.com
State lawmakers tackling cigarette taxes, drones, Medicaid expansion and more
In Cheyenne, the Wyoming Legislature convenes tomorrow, January 10. Among the bills to be considered is one that raises the age of teenage marriages from 16-years old to 18. Another raises the penalty for driving on closed roadway from not more than $1,500 to not less than $1,500. In a...
Douglas Budget
Wyoming Resident Avoids Refund Scam
Saratoga Citizen Warns of Zelle Purchase Scam: If you receive a direct message on a social media app like Facebook from “Joseph” who represents himself in a police uniform with three kids, be extra careful. The Saratoga citizen was selling an item. Joseph said that he was interested and encouraged the citizen to set up a Zelle account to make the transaction. Then he asked for her email address and sent a very real looking email from a Gmail account spoofing Zelle Pay. The email showed that there was an overpayment on Zelle and the rest of the correspondence comprises of Joseph trying to walk the Saratoga citizen through refunding him on Zelle. Beware of Joseph and those who want you to pay on Zelle and other similar apps.
