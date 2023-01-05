Read full article on original website
Caddo commissioner arrested on felony arrest warrant
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities. Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The incident leading to his arrest happened on...
Happy Law Enforcement Day extended to Texarkana Arkansas and Texas officers at Monjunis
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Beyond the Badge of Texarkana hosted a greatly appreciated Law Enforcement Day luncheon on Monday at the not-yet-officially-open Monjunis Italian Café in Texarkana, Arkansas. The organization Beyond the Badge of Texarkana is a new organization created to strengthen, support and encourage the blue family which...
Fiery crash kills 2 in Texarkana Monday morning
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. The car was traveling northbound on State Line Ave when it left the roadway and collided with a concrete foundation of a former building, flipped and caught on fire, Cpl. Les Munn said.
Redwater ISD holds a successful active shooter training
REDWATER, Texas – The Redwater ISD in Texas held an active shooter training on Monday. The event was facilitated by Lee Gill with Region VIII Education Service Center School Safety and area law enforcement in response to a manmade threat. Region VIII school safety consultant Lee Gill from Pittsburgh, Texas organized the event and said it appeared to proceed seamlessly and was well-organized.
