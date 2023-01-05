ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

An Ohio Man Wants to Sue the Police Over His Arrest for a Satirical Facebook Page, and He's Trying To Take His Case to the U.S. Supreme Court

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmC1x_0k4ucOOu00

Anthony Novak was arrested in 2016 for making a satirical Facebook page that parodied his local police department in Parma, Ohio — and now he's trying to sue the City for a civil rights violation.

In order to do that, he's bringing his case to the U.S. Supreme Court after the suit was dismissed by a federal judge and that dismissal was upheld on appeal, per the New York Times .

"They said, 'put your hands behind your back.' They said, 'fake Parma Facebook page,'" Novak told ABC News about the time he got arrested.

Novak spent four days in jail and was later acquitted of the charge of computer usage that disrupted police functions, per the Times.

But, he's not stopped there. Novak previously filed an entirely separate lawsuit, accusing the police of violating his civil rights.

"I made something that was completely legal. I was allowed to make a parody page about the police," Novak told ABC. "My image was blasted all over the news, and I didn't do anything wrong."

He also faced a home raid after being arrested.

"Nearly a month after Novak had deleted the parody account, police arrested him, searched his apartment, seized his phone and laptop, and jailed him for four days," his appeal to the Court reads .

But the legal contention in the most recent appeal is that, in this case, the local police officers are not entitled to legal protection that is known as "qualified immunity."

Qualified immunity protects state and local governments, and, by extension, police officers, from liability for constitutional violations in a doctrine that has, over the years, come to establish a very high legal bar for plaintiffs to overcome, particularly in civil rights cases, per Lawfare .

This case relates to the justification for qualified immunity when the reason for the original charge is based on speech, per SCOTUSBlog . As the outlet notes, Novak's lawsuit says that the police attacked him based on his speech — parody is protected under the first amendment — and that it is a constitutional violation.

The City has argued that the page was too close to the page it was imitating to qualify as a parody, and his fake page put up an identical warning about a parody page that the correct one did, per the Times.

Novak "went beyond mimicry," said a lawyer for the city, Richard Rezie, per the outlet.

However, satirists in general have become interested in the case. The humor site The Onion filed its first-ever brief to the Supreme Court in support of Novak, per the Times, in October.

"The Onion cannot stand idly by in the face of a ruling that threatens to disembowel a form of rhetoric that has existed for millennia, that is particularly potent in the realm of political debate, and that, purely incidentally, forms the basis of The Onion's writers' paychecks," the brief says .

The court will decide next month whether or not to take up the case, per ABC.

Comments / 156

Tony Dunlap
4d ago

The thing about qualified immunity that many people overlook, it only protects individuals, not the government authority that hired them. He should still be allowed to sue the city.

Reply(53)
48
Only a movie
3d ago

The TikTok er that mimics all kinds of Facebook pages is hilarious. Funny how the police got so butt hurt that they stole his computer and phone. Most likely a bogus warrant.

Reply
23
No, No, No
4d ago

Must be nice being a sovereign citizen. Get to investigate your own crimes and violations. Even if they happen to find themselves guilty, they get to hide behind the legal principle of qualified immunity. Not a law, but a legal principle set forth by the judicial branch of government. If for some reason you get past that and win, the officer(s) are supposed to pay 5% or $25,000, whichever is less. If for some reason they can't pay, the government entity they work for picks that up too. They even have insurance for it paid by tax $$. All of them should have to carry general liability like us contractors. End qualified immunity and watch their premium go up until they wind up at Home Depot or in prison. That thin blue line is the standing army of sovereign citizens out forefathers warned us about.

Reply(19)
36
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
Detroit News

Michigan Supreme Court clerk resigns after justice's criticism

Lansing — Michigan Supreme Court officials Thursday announced the resignation of a clerk whose hiring by new Justice Kyra Harris Bolden sparked controversy because he'd spent 14 years in prison for shooting at police officers. Just days after being sworn in as the state's newest Supreme Court justice, Bolden...
MICHIGAN STATE
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
abovethelaw.com

Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job

Safe to say US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks is tired of Donald Trump’s bullshit. The South Florida jurist just got through the first round of sanctioning Trump’s lawyers in that garbage fire RICO suit against Hillary Clinton and James Comey. And now New York Attorney General Letitia James removed that insane complaint Trump filed against her in Palm Beach County Circuit Court to federal court, landing on his docket.
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

84K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy