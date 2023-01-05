Read full article on original website
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville
Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
Kentucky Murder Mansion Has A Secret Bunker, Two Escape Tunnels & It’s For Sale
A Kentucky Mansion has gone viral after a TikTok video surfaced of a secret bunker and stories of a vicious murder taking place. The crazy thing this place is for sale!. The mansion is gorgeous. At first glance, it is made up of what many dreams of in a home they might never ever be able to afford. Here's how it's described on Realtor.com;
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
Listen to Southern Indiana Parrot Yell for ‘Papaw’ – Meet Leo [PHOTOS]
When looking for great social media engagement posts for Facebook, any piece of content about pets is a sure winner. Why? Because most of us have pets and we love to brag about them. We also love to share the silly things they do. Recently, I wrote about a parrot...
Customers of These Indiana Car Dealerships Could Be Getting a Settlement Check in the Mail
Some folks may be getting unexpected checks in the mail after a number of car dealerships settled a class action lawsuit recently. Car buyers that paid a "Document Preparation Fee" on the purchase or lease of a vehicle from any one of several Indiana car dealerships over the last couple of years could be getting a payment from a class action settlement. While the dealerships involved deny that they have done anything wrong, they did agree to pay out a more than $13 million settlement in the class action suit. According to WTHR, 145,000 checks are being mailed to car buyers.
Awesome Kentucky ‘Super Chef’ Lands His Own Show on The Food Network
Recently I was doing some research about the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Kentucky. I could've sworn that Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson's Louisville, Kentucky breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but Super Chef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. Chef Darnell is quickly adding to his hosting resume.
Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder
It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Shares Catchy Song About the Dangers of Driving Through Flooded Roadways
Music has been used to help people learn things for hundreds of years. Write some creative lyrics based on the information you want people to retain and slap a catchy melody underneath it, and chances are it's going to stick with them longer than if you just told them what you want them to know. For example, have you ever tried saying the alphabet? Not singing it, saying it. You're trying it now, aren't you? It sounds weird, right? Exactly. My point is, we're more inclined to retain information if it's put to music, which I assume is the reason the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet chose to put together a song to remind residents about the dangers of driving through flooded roadways.
5 Foods I Wish My Kentucky Grandmother Could Cook For Me Right Now
There's just something about a Grandmother's cooking that tastes better than anything you've ever tasted. I can name three things I wish she could cook for me right now. I'm sure many of us feel the very same way. Our grandmothers are like real-life Angels right here on earth. I am positive mine was. She could literally do anything. She raised six children on a farm. Took care of her home, went to church, cooked every single meal she put on the table from scratch, and had her family in line. In my eyes, she was a Saint!
Kentucky Man Snaps Photos of an Amazing Nativity Scene Made Out of Pizza
This time of year, there are nativity scenes all over Italy. The one above is inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. As you can tell, it's quite detailed and, well, exquisite. Naturally, one would assume that the nativity at Vatican City is going to top all of them. And, I'll admit, the one outside in St. Peter's Square is a site to behold as well. It's gorgeous and nearly to human scale.
Kentucky Mom Shares 3 Reasons Hand-Me-Downs Are A Blessing & A Curse
As a mom of 5 hand-me-downs are my jam. They save money and keep you from having to go to the store to buy a whole new wardrobe but there is a downside too. I've shared before that I grew up with a single mom and we didn't have retail store money. I always loved when someone gifted my momma with cute clothes their little girl could no longer wear. Heck, I loved it when I was a teenager, and my friends passed along clothes they no longer wore. It was like Christmas. I know some people are funny about it but not me. I appreciated the thought and it saved us money, plus I got a new wardrobe.
