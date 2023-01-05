Rectovaginal endometriosis is a subtype of endometriosis in which the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) grows around the rectum, the vagina, and the structures between them. There is no cure for endometriosis. Rectovaginal endometriosis is the most severe form of endometriosis. This article will discuss rectovaginal endometriosis, including general...

