State Representative Jake Teshka wants to recognize those in House District 7 who have a heart of a Hoosier, and is seeking nominations for his recently launched award. The Heart of a Hoosier Award will be presented to outstanding individuals and local businesses that exemplify kindness, courage, thoughtfulness and transformative involvement in House District 7 – which includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties. He urges residents to nominate people from the district with sound character, and who go above and beyond to help others.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO