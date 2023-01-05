Man Arrested For Possession Of Knife After Reports Of Sexual Harassment

A man was arrested by Santa Clarita deputies after reports of him touching a woman inappropriately in public and a knife was located on his person.

On Wednesday at 2 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a man touching a woman inappropriately at the transit center on the 24300 block of Valencia Boulevard, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

He was detained by security before deputies arrived.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to locate a victim, however during a search they located a knife with an approximate 8 inch fixed blade in the suspect’s jacket.

Jose Rodriguez, 41, from Santa Clarita was arrested and booked for possession of a dirk/dagger, and remains in custody as of Thursday.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .