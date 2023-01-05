ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Man Arrested For Possession Of Knife After Reports Of Sexual Harassment

By Linsey Towles
A man was arrested by Santa Clarita deputies after reports of him touching a woman inappropriately in public and a knife was located on his person.

On Wednesday at 2 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a man touching a woman inappropriately at the transit center on the 24300 block of Valencia Boulevard, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

He was detained by security before deputies arrived.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to locate a victim, however during a search they located a knife with an approximate 8 inch fixed blade in the suspect’s jacket.

Jose Rodriguez, 41, from  Santa Clarita was arrested and booked for possession of a dirk/dagger, and remains in custody as of Thursday.

