Raleigh, NC

Did Greg Gantt just save NC State’s season?

Gantt was a former 4-star forward who played his first 2 seasons at Providence. There he averaged 4 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists in his sophomore campaign, shooting just 22% from long range. Those stats didn’t really generate much excitement about his arrival, but that didn’t change the fact...
Women’s Basketball: NC State 87 Virginia 62: Box Score & Highlights

The NC State Women’s Basketball team improved to 13-3 yesterday, and 3-2 in ACC play, defeating Virginia 87-62 in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack had 5 players in double figures: Jada Boyd (13), Camille Hobby (12), Mimi Collins (12), Diamond Johnson (10) and River Baldwin (10). As a team, NC...
NC State 73 Virginia Tech 69: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game

NC State picked up a huge ACC win on the road as underdogs, defeating Virginia Tech 73-69 tonight. You can check out the Box Score here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel & Condensed Game is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with...
NC State 73 Virginia Tech 69: BOX SCORE

NC State improved to 13-4 on the year, and 3-3 in ACC play, after the Wolfpack beat Virginia Tech on the road 73-69. The Box Score is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
Virginia Quarterback Transfer Brennan Armstrong Commits to NC State!

Former Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has committed to run with the Wolfpack. Armstrong has reunited with Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae, who was the OC at UVA from 2016-21. Most notably, he was the OC in 2021 when Brennan Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns (10 interceptions), completing 65.2% of his passes. He also rushed for 9 touchdowns.
