Read full article on original website
Related
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
Top Speed
10 Awesome Things About The Chrysler Hurst 300
In the early '60s and before, the letter series of the Chrysler 300 dominated the track, and the streets, with high-performance muscle cars that could leave the competition in the dust. Of course, some other cars did their best to take the top-dog spot, and some even did, but not without a fight. Starting in 1962, the Chrysler 300 lost the letter designations that had separated them from other models. They grew into a pavement-pounding car that was designed for one thing: to win in any race, at any time. Let's dig into this car, the 1970 Chrysler Hurst 300, and find out why it is such an awesome car.
msn.com
5 Cheap Sports Cars With a Manual Transmission for Six-Speed Smiles Under $30,000
The “stick shift” is a dying feature among all vehicles, even dedicated sports cars. However, there is still hope for car enthusiasts who want to select their own gear. For instance, the 2022 Chevy Camaro 1LT and 2023 Subaru BRZ pack standard three-pedal setups. Check out some new cheap cars with sports car DNA and manual transmissions that won’t break the bank.
The mysterious 1970 Dodge Challenger 'Black Ghost' is up for auction and worth a fortune
A 1970 Dodge Challenger known as the "Black Ghost," which was a famous street racer in Detroit, will be auctioned in May and is expected to sell for over $1 million.
One-of-a-kind Chevrolet Corvette surfaces at auction and could be worth over $3 million
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 convertible that was ever built and valued in the millions is being auctioned in January in Arizona.
Tim Allen-Owned AC Cobra 289 Selling At Mecum Kissimmee
The original 1965 Shelby Cobra is probably one of the most iconic cars to ever race on an American track. Built by a man who understood the nimble agility of a European sports car and how it might react with some beefy American horses under the hood, it’s easy to see why it was so attractive to audiences at the time. These days most enthusiasts dream of the day they get behind the wheel of one or even see one in person. Well, if you’ve got the resources, this might be your chance to drive a real Shelby Cobra.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
msn.com
Jake Brakes: How Do They Work, and Are They Illegal?
Semi-truck parts tend to wear faster than those on passenger cars. That has a lot to do with the vehicle’s size and the fact that big rigs rack up many miles quickly. Some auto parts, such as Jake brakes, can improve a semi-truck’s lifespan. Learn more about Jake brakes, including how they work, if they’re legal, and whether they affect a truck’s engine.
fordauthority.com
Heavily Customized 1972 Ford Bronco Heading To Auction
The first-generation Ford Bronco is a highly sought-after classic SUV, and a few unique examples have even crossed the auction block recently, such as a 1969 Bronco converted into a pickup and another that belonged to none other than F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve. Now, a highly customized 1972 Ford Bronco is slated to go on sale at Barrett-Jackson in just a few short weeks.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
MotorAuthority
Munsters and Batman tribute cars offered at 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction
The 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction is coming soon! The docket for January 21-29, 2023, is beginning to take shape with a wide variety of vehicles, automobilia and anything a classic car lover would want to add to their collection. Whilst perusing the docket, I came across a trio of movie and TV show re-creation vehicles that immediately caught my eye as an automotive writer and former Blockbuster cashier. I keep my eyes open for these types of cars as they’ve been the basis for many of my articles over the years, and the Scottsdale auction has some great examples available.
Ram Launches Truck To Attack Ford, Rivian
To hear most industry experts talk, electric vehicles are the wave of the automotive future. To grab market share, particularly from market leader Tesla, many of the world’s largest car companies are spending billions of dollars on EV manufacturing, development, and promotion. The most promising part of the EV market may be full-sized pickups. Most […]
There’s a Hidden Benefit to Buying a Used 2014 Nissan Maxima
The 2014 Nissan Maxima makes car buying much more simpler for used car shoppers by only offering two different trims. The post There’s a Hidden Benefit to Buying a Used 2014 Nissan Maxima appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Light Switch Not Working? Try This.
Walking into a dark or unfamiliar room can be disorienting. Our hands instinctively go to the nearest wall, searching for a light switch. We snap it on, and instantly the room feels familiar again. Light provides safety and comfort while saving us from banging into coffee tables. If you flip...
Truth About Cars
Cary's Garage: Bringing an Engine Back From the Dead
I was wondering if you had any good tips and tricks for bringing an old car back to life that’s been sitting for a long time. I’ve read and heard different things, but I want your advice on what you have ever done. Thanks,. Tom. Greetings Tom,. I...
Top Speed
The Smart Crossblade Is A Convertible City Car Without Doors Or Windows
Revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2001, this Smart Crossblade model practically induced mass hysteria among many car enthusiasts. That led it to become one of just a few cars to debut as a concept and actually make it to the assembly line. Though it started out as a Smart ForTwo, the Crossblade took the city car design concept it had never been before, and one of the unique, limited-run Crossblades can now be had on Cars and Bids.
One of 40 Shelby GT500 KRs Selling At GAA
Behind the wheel of this rare muscle car is all class. Ford’s Mustang was a major player in the automotive world, mostly for its part in creating a new class of American sports automobile. That genre was called the Pony Car which is the perfect middle ground between muscle and sports cars. However, Ford wasn’t the only one with a hand responsible for the Mustang’s success. In fact, almost every famous Mustang you can imagine was probably built by Shelby.
torquenews.com
9,000 Ton Giga Press Arrives at Giga Texas for Cybertruck
We have some new photos today of a 9,000 ton giga press arriving at Giga Texas today. This is most likley for the Cybertruck. Idra, the world's leading manufacturer of the Giga Press, something Tesla uses in order to produce vehicles in a large number, has delivered what looks like one of their 9,000 ton giga presses to Giga Texas per drone footage from Joe Tegtmeyer.
msn.com
Best New Pickup Trucks of 2023
Slide 1 of 14: Pickup trucks are hugely popular, and many models offer more off-road and towing capabilities than most people need. The good news is that the resurgence of smaller trucks makes the body style even more accessible pricewise while maintaining a notable amount of versatility and capability. Our editors have put just about every pickup truck sold today through our renowned testing regimen. From performance testing to cargo area measurements and a real-world fuel economy challenge, we do it all. From entry-level work trucks and heavy-duty haulers to hybrid-powered and high-performance models, these pickups are the very best of the breed. Here are the best pickup trucks for other model years: 2021 | 2020 | 2019.
Comments / 0