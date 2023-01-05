Bausch + Lomb tackles glaucoma awareness and research funding with nonprofit partner in new campaign

As many of the industry’s bigwigs arrive in the Bay Area to hash out deals, Chiesi Farmaceutici is showing up with an all-cash acquisition in the bag. The Italian drug developer said Sunday it is buying rare disease biotech Amryt Pharma for $1.25 billion. Amryt is the maker of four approved rare disease drugs, including some of the most expensive prescriptions on the market.

1 DAY AGO