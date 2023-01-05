ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bausch + Lomb tackles glaucoma awareness and research funding with nonprofit partner in new campaign

By Beth Snyder Bulik Senior Editor
endpts.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
endpts.com

AstraZeneca bets up to $1.8B on CinCor and its ex-Roche drug for hypertension

CinCor Pharma’s hypertension drug may have failed a Phase II study, but that doesn’t scare AstraZeneca. The pharma giant is wagering up to $1.8 billion for CinCor and its lead drug baxdrostat, a revived Roche drug licensed in 2019. The total upfront would be $1.3 billion, or a 121% premium on CinCor’s Jan. 6 closing price — an offer that could balloon to $1.8 billion including the contingent value right (CVR), which hinges on the “specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product.”
endpts.com

Moderna rounds out 2022 with $18.4B in vaccine sales, boosts R&D budget for 2023

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel is revving the engines going into 2023, with a whopping $4.5 billion R&D budget and a new priority review voucher. The company’s full-year sales totaled $18.4 billion, it announced on Monday, falling shy of the chief executive’s previous $21 billion projections. Bancel cited delivery delays, short-term supply shortages and a “very complex third quarter from a manufacturing standpoint” upon lowering the guidance last quarter, while promising that the company is “in a much better place” for 2023.
NEVADA STATE
endpts.com

Calithera to shut down after failing to revive Takeda assets

Calithera Biosciences won’t make it to the second quarter. After a November warning that it only had enough money to keep the lights on into the second quarter, the biotech’s board determined it was time to shut down. The South San Francisco biotech, which bought two Phase II...
endpts.com

Billionaire-backed TCR startup scores its first marquee industry alliance

SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area startup out to create a next-gen player in TCRs has just hit a key milestone following its recent debut, inking its first big alliance with a big-name pharma while also bringing in some added insights from clinical operations that can help shape their work.
endpts.com

Kronos and Genentech ink $20M cancer discovery pact

Kronos Bio and Roche’s Genentech announced a drug discovery deal to hunt for and develop small molecule drugs aimed at transcription factors that can drive the proliferation of cancer. Under the two-program agreement, Kronos will get $20 million upfront, plus as much as $554 million in developmental and commercial...
endpts.com

#JPM23 kicks off with an acquisition as Chiesi inks all-cash $1B+ deal for Amryt

As many of the industry’s bigwigs arrive in the Bay Area to hash out deals, Chiesi Farmaceutici is showing up with an all-cash acquisition in the bag. The Italian drug developer said Sunday it is buying rare disease biotech Amryt Pharma for $1.25 billion. Amryt is the maker of four approved rare disease drugs, including some of the most expensive prescriptions on the market.
endpts.com

The Tech-Enabled Model Reshaping Healthcare

Transforming the US healthcare system will be complex, but an emerging class of tech-enabled providers are poised to support a breakthrough. Learn why the move to value-based care offers a potentially huge market opportunity, despite being in its early stages. Perverse incentives drive soaring cost. The unsustainable nature of US...
endpts.com

Qiagen picks up DNA forensics company for $150M

Transforming the US healthcare system will be complex, but an emerging class of tech-enabled providers are poised to support a breakthrough. Learn why the move to value-based care offers a potentially huge market opportunity, despite being in its early stages. Perverse incentives drive soaring cost. The unsustainable nature of US...
The Associated Press

Hinge Health Launches Physical Therapy House Calls

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Today, Hinge Health, the musculoskeletal solution chosen by 4 in 5 employers and health plans, expands its clinical capabilities with the launch of a physical therapy house call service. Starting in Chicago, followed by a nationwide rollout, it will be the nation’s first fully integrated model for musculoskeletal (MSK) health that combines digital with in-person care. The introduction of house calls exemplifies the company’s vision of creating a health care system built around each person’s needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005402/en/ House Calls from Hinge Health, in-home physical therapy complements Hinge Health’s digital musculoskeletal care (Photo: Business Wire)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy