Bausch + Lomb tackles glaucoma awareness and research funding with nonprofit partner in new campaign

AstraZeneca bets up to $1.8B on CinCor and its ex-Roche drug for hypertension
CinCor Pharma’s hypertension drug may have failed a Phase II study, but that doesn’t scare AstraZeneca. The pharma giant is wagering up to $1.8 billion for CinCor and its lead drug baxdrostat, a revived Roche drug licensed in 2019. The total upfront would be $1.3 billion, or a 121% premium on CinCor’s Jan. 6 closing price — an offer that could balloon to $1.8 billion including the contingent value right (CVR), which hinges on the “specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product.”
Moderna rounds out 2022 with $18.4B in vaccine sales, boosts R&D budget for 2023
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel is revving the engines going into 2023, with a whopping $4.5 billion R&D budget and a new priority review voucher. The company’s full-year sales totaled $18.4 billion, it announced on Monday, falling shy of the chief executive’s previous $21 billion projections. Bancel cited delivery delays, short-term supply shortages and a “very complex third quarter from a manufacturing standpoint” upon lowering the guidance last quarter, while promising that the company is “in a much better place” for 2023.
Calithera to shut down after failing to revive Takeda assets
Calithera Biosciences won’t make it to the second quarter. After a November warning that it only had enough money to keep the lights on into the second quarter, the biotech’s board determined it was time to shut down. The South San Francisco biotech, which bought two Phase II...
Big Pharmas maintain pause of Twitter ads, spending drops to zero for first week of 2023
The new year is a time for new resolutions, but for pharma marketers a 2022 resolve to pause Twitter ad spending remains in place. The first week of 2023 showed $0 spent among a group of about 20 leading pharma advertisers on Twitter, according to spending data tabulated by Pathmatics for Endpoints News.
Billionaire-backed TCR startup scores its first marquee industry alliance
SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area startup out to create a next-gen player in TCRs has just hit a key milestone following its recent debut, inking its first big alliance with a big-name pharma while also bringing in some added insights from clinical operations that can help shape their work.
Exclusive: Eli Lilly boosts inflammatory disease pipeline, licenses three candidates from TRexBio
Eli Lilly is adding three new preclinical candidates to its immune and inflammatory medicines armory through TRexBio, a Bay Area biotech that specializes in T regulatory cells, or Tregs. In exchange for global licenses on the candidates — TRB-051, TRB-031, and TRB-041 — TRexBio will get $55 million upfront. All...
BioMarin buffs up data on hemophilia A gene therapy as FDA decision deadline approaches
BioMarin says its Phase III study for a hemophilia A gene therapy met its primary and secondary endpoints at year three, and it has added more data per the FDA’s request. The data come ahead of a March 31 FDA decision deadline. Last August, the San Rafael, CA biotech’s...
Kronos and Genentech ink $20M cancer discovery pact
Kronos Bio and Roche’s Genentech announced a drug discovery deal to hunt for and develop small molecule drugs aimed at transcription factors that can drive the proliferation of cancer. Under the two-program agreement, Kronos will get $20 million upfront, plus as much as $554 million in developmental and commercial...
What we're seeing at JPM so far: Upcoming BD moves, pipeline updates and more
SAN FRANCISCO — After two years of Covid-stalled virtual dealmaking, the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference returned as an in-person event on Monday, with plenty of excitement in the air. Attendees crammed into the Westin St. Francis, clogging the hallways with few masks on faces, to listen to pharma and...
#JPM23 kicks off with an acquisition as Chiesi inks all-cash $1B+ deal for Amryt
As many of the industry’s bigwigs arrive in the Bay Area to hash out deals, Chiesi Farmaceutici is showing up with an all-cash acquisition in the bag. The Italian drug developer said Sunday it is buying rare disease biotech Amryt Pharma for $1.25 billion. Amryt is the maker of four approved rare disease drugs, including some of the most expensive prescriptions on the market.
The Tech-Enabled Model Reshaping Healthcare
Transforming the US healthcare system will be complex, but an emerging class of tech-enabled providers are poised to support a breakthrough. Learn why the move to value-based care offers a potentially huge market opportunity, despite being in its early stages. Perverse incentives drive soaring cost. The unsustainable nature of US...
Qiagen picks up DNA forensics company for $150M
Moderna CEO says COVID moving into endemic stage
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel discusses the future of the COVID pandemic, booster shots, and the company's outlook for 2023.
Abbvie raises sales outlook of two new drugs to more than $17.5 billion in 2025
Jan 10 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) on Tuesday raised its sales forecast of new drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq for 2025 to more than $17.5 billion, compared with its previous outlook of more than $15 billion.
Hinge Health Launches Physical Therapy House Calls
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Today, Hinge Health, the musculoskeletal solution chosen by 4 in 5 employers and health plans, expands its clinical capabilities with the launch of a physical therapy house call service. Starting in Chicago, followed by a nationwide rollout, it will be the nation’s first fully integrated model for musculoskeletal (MSK) health that combines digital with in-person care. The introduction of house calls exemplifies the company’s vision of creating a health care system built around each person’s needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005402/en/ House Calls from Hinge Health, in-home physical therapy complements Hinge Health’s digital musculoskeletal care (Photo: Business Wire)
Updated: Editas edits pipeline, lays off 20% and says bye to CSO to kick off #JPM23
One of the early gene editing hopefuls, Editas Medicine, has struggled to keep its ship on the right path. The biotech’s latest woes include pipeline cuts, layoffs and the CSO’s exit. The Boston-area biotech is letting go 20% of its workforce, getting rid of science chief Mark Shearman...
