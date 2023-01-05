ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

The Independent

Masked killer’s chilling words, DNA details and new timeline: Key revelations in the Bryan Kohberger affidavit

Stunning new details about the murders of four University of Idaho students have been revealed in an affidavit supporting the arrest of suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger.Mr Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at Washington State University, has been charged in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. They were killed in a rental home just blocks from the UI campus in Moscow, Idaho, right across the state border from WSU in Pullman, Washington.The suspect was arrested in his native Pennsylvania, then extradited to Idaho, where court documents were unsealed...
iheart.com

Bloody Knife Found In Home Of Missing Massachusetts Mother

A bloody knife was found in the home shared by a missing Massachusetts woman and her husband currently accused of misleading police in her disappearance, a Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor said in court Monday (January 9) morning via CNN. The knife was revealed in the Quincy District Court hearing...
CBS Miami

Jair Bolsonaro finds home in Florida as Brazil reels from riots

ORLANDO - As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president. Devotees have traveled in recent days to the temporary home of Jair Bolsonaro, a gated community with towering waterslides, for a chance to see him. He signed autographs, hugged children and took selfies with adoring masses, some sporting "Make Brazil Great Again" shirts. "I will always support him," said 31-year-old Rafael Silva, who left Brazil eight years ago and now installs flooring in central Florida, where...
iheart.com

Schools Across The Country Reinstating Mask Mandates As COVID Cases Rise

As the number of COVID, flu, and RSV cases rise across the country, several school districts have announced plans to reinstate mask mandates for students and staff members, according to ABC News. Last year, before students left for winter break, several schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania informed parents that...
