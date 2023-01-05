Read full article on original website
Related
California Man To Spend Life In Prison For Abducting, Raping And Murdering Teen And Woman
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Geovanni Borjas to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of teen Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman in 2011. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for abducting, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman more than a decade ago.
Masked killer’s chilling words, DNA details and new timeline: Key revelations in the Bryan Kohberger affidavit
Stunning new details about the murders of four University of Idaho students have been revealed in an affidavit supporting the arrest of suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger.Mr Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at Washington State University, has been charged in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. They were killed in a rental home just blocks from the UI campus in Moscow, Idaho, right across the state border from WSU in Pullman, Washington.The suspect was arrested in his native Pennsylvania, then extradited to Idaho, where court documents were unsealed...
Fate Of GoFundMe Scammer Who Claimed To Be Helping Homeless Veteran Decided
A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty in relation to a GoFundMe scam in which she falsely claimed to be raising money to help a homeless veteran has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Associated Press reports. Katelyn McClure, 32, a former transportation department employee, was absent from...
In PA county jails, guards use pepper spray and stun guns to subdue people in mental crisis
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When police arrived on the scene, they found Ishmail Thompson standing naked outside a hotel near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He had just punched a man. After his arrest, a mental health specialist at the county jail said Thompson should be sent to the hospital for psychiatric care.
Bloody Knife Found In Home Of Missing Massachusetts Mother
A bloody knife was found in the home shared by a missing Massachusetts woman and her husband currently accused of misleading police in her disappearance, a Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor said in court Monday (January 9) morning via CNN. The knife was revealed in the Quincy District Court hearing...
California governor to announce belt-tightening budget
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to announce his plan to cover a projected multi-billion budget deficit
Jair Bolsonaro finds home in Florida as Brazil reels from riots
ORLANDO - As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president. Devotees have traveled in recent days to the temporary home of Jair Bolsonaro, a gated community with towering waterslides, for a chance to see him. He signed autographs, hugged children and took selfies with adoring masses, some sporting "Make Brazil Great Again" shirts. "I will always support him," said 31-year-old Rafael Silva, who left Brazil eight years ago and now installs flooring in central Florida, where...
Schools Across The Country Reinstating Mask Mandates As COVID Cases Rise
As the number of COVID, flu, and RSV cases rise across the country, several school districts have announced plans to reinstate mask mandates for students and staff members, according to ABC News. Last year, before students left for winter break, several schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania informed parents that...
Ohio and New Jersey ban Tiktok on government devices over Chinese surveillance fears, joining over 20 other states
A growing number of US states are banning TikTok on state devices over concerns that Chinese companies share sensitive user data with its government.
