ORLANDO - As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president. Devotees have traveled in recent days to the temporary home of Jair Bolsonaro, a gated community with towering waterslides, for a chance to see him. He signed autographs, hugged children and took selfies with adoring masses, some sporting "Make Brazil Great Again" shirts. "I will always support him," said 31-year-old Rafael Silva, who left Brazil eight years ago and now installs flooring in central Florida, where...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO