maritime-executive.com

Drewry: Carriers Failed to Act on Capacity Losing Market Control

The container lines failed to respond quickly enough to changes in the markets as volumes plummeted in the second half of 2022 instead falling back on their old ways says Drewry in its latest Container Forecast report. The financial and consulting firm writes that carriers were too focused on preserving volumes, not reducing capacity, triggering what they see as a “doomsday clock” now counting down the time before carriers incur financial losses.
maritime-executive.com

As Cargo Volumes Slow, Maersk Invests in Flagship Shanghai Warehouse

Even as trade volumes on the core East-West lanes plummet, shipping giant Maersk is pursuing its business in China by investing $175 million in a smart logistics center in Lin-gang, Shanghai. The Danish company, which is the world’s second largest container liner, said that it has secured approvals to build...
NASDAQ

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January

Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
freightwaves.com

How changes in supply chain finance disclosure could impact shippers

A recent rule change requiring the disclosure of the use of supply chain finance programs could alter how buyers and suppliers, both of which are considered shippers in the freight world, operate and how investors perceive them. Supply chain finance, or reverse factoring, is a short-term arrangement allowing buyers to...
freightwaves.com

Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23

Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
freightwaves.com

Will sanctions on Russian diesel pay off for product tankers?

European Union and G-7 sanctions on Russian crude exports kicked in Dec. 5, and contrary to predictions, crude tanker rates didn’t spike following trade disruptions. They sank. Sanctions on Russian exports of refined products begin in just four weeks, on Feb. 5. It has been widely predicted that this...
freightwaves.com

Freight markets stir after holiday slumber

This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 30 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
freightwaves.com

Analysts make divergent calls on trucking in 2023

Two transportation and logistics analysts placed lukewarm equity opinions on the broader transportation complex on Monday with one favoring ownership of asset-based carriers while the other voiced a neutral stance. Morgan Stanley sees signs of ‘bottoming,’ raises outlook to ‘in-line’. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Ravi Shanker...
Reuters

Dollar jumps, U.S. stocks buck global rally

LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Tuesday as oil prices sank, while U.S. stocks bucked a global equities rally in a macro-packed week that could offer a steer on when and where U.S. interest rates might peak.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for strong week, currencies wobble ahead of U.S. jobs data

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Emerging stock markets were set for a strong weekly performance on Friday as a loosening of China's tight COVID-19 restrictions and support for the battered property sector countered worries about U.S. interest rates remaining high. China's yuan CNH=D3 jumped to a fresh four-month high in offshore...
NASDAQ

Thai Stock Market Tipped To Build On Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,675-point plateau and it's poised to add to its winnings on Monday. The global...
CNBC

China's big consumer market isn't rebounding to pre-pandemic levels just yet

About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
freightwaves.com

Sources: Clarke would seriously consider C.H. Robinson CEO job

Andrew Clarke, the former CFO at brokerage giant C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., would seriously consider an offer from the board to return to the company as CEO following last week’s abrupt firing of president and CEO Bob Biesterfeld, according to sources familiar with the situation. Clarke, who served as...
htrends.com

Global Air Cargo Demand Softens in November

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for November 2022 global air cargo markets showing that demand softened as economic headwinds persist. Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs*), fell 13.7% compared to November 2021 (-14.2% for international operations). Capacity (measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers, ACTK) was 1.9% below...
NASDAQ

Asian Markets Track Global Markets Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, as data showing a drop in U.S. wage growth to a 50-year low and a contraction in U.S. service sector activity in the month of December helped ease concerns about aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.

