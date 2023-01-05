Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Drewry: Carriers Failed to Act on Capacity Losing Market Control
The container lines failed to respond quickly enough to changes in the markets as volumes plummeted in the second half of 2022 instead falling back on their old ways says Drewry in its latest Container Forecast report. The financial and consulting firm writes that carriers were too focused on preserving volumes, not reducing capacity, triggering what they see as a “doomsday clock” now counting down the time before carriers incur financial losses.
maritime-executive.com
As Cargo Volumes Slow, Maersk Invests in Flagship Shanghai Warehouse
Even as trade volumes on the core East-West lanes plummet, shipping giant Maersk is pursuing its business in China by investing $175 million in a smart logistics center in Lin-gang, Shanghai. The Danish company, which is the world’s second largest container liner, said that it has secured approvals to build...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
NASDAQ
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
freightwaves.com
How changes in supply chain finance disclosure could impact shippers
A recent rule change requiring the disclosure of the use of supply chain finance programs could alter how buyers and suppliers, both of which are considered shippers in the freight world, operate and how investors perceive them. Supply chain finance, or reverse factoring, is a short-term arrangement allowing buyers to...
CNBC
European markets clock best week since November as investors digest U.S. jobs report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. All sectors were in the green. Basic resources led gains with a 2.5% rise, as chemicals and energy stocks both rose around 1.9%. Inflation in the euro zone dropped...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
freightwaves.com
Will sanctions on Russian diesel pay off for product tankers?
European Union and G-7 sanctions on Russian crude exports kicked in Dec. 5, and contrary to predictions, crude tanker rates didn’t spike following trade disruptions. They sank. Sanctions on Russian exports of refined products begin in just four weeks, on Feb. 5. It has been widely predicted that this...
freightwaves.com
Freight markets stir after holiday slumber
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 30 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
freightwaves.com
Analysts make divergent calls on trucking in 2023
Two transportation and logistics analysts placed lukewarm equity opinions on the broader transportation complex on Monday with one favoring ownership of asset-based carriers while the other voiced a neutral stance. Morgan Stanley sees signs of ‘bottoming,’ raises outlook to ‘in-line’. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Ravi Shanker...
Dollar jumps, U.S. stocks buck global rally
LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Tuesday as oil prices sank, while U.S. stocks bucked a global equities rally in a macro-packed week that could offer a steer on when and where U.S. interest rates might peak.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for strong week, currencies wobble ahead of U.S. jobs data
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Emerging stock markets were set for a strong weekly performance on Friday as a loosening of China's tight COVID-19 restrictions and support for the battered property sector countered worries about U.S. interest rates remaining high. China's yuan CNH=D3 jumped to a fresh four-month high in offshore...
NASDAQ
Thai Stock Market Tipped To Build On Friday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,675-point plateau and it's poised to add to its winnings on Monday. The global...
ValueWalk
Ftse 100 Hits A High On A Wave Of Resilience, Discounters Surf The Big Squeeze, Rolls Royce Car Sales Surge
FTSE 100 hits a four year high as commodity, travel and energy stocks power ahead. 4 million homeowners will see fixed rate deals end this year. Average increase for those trying to re-mortgage of £250 a month. Discounters expecting a fresh wave of business as households try and cut...
CNBC
China's big consumer market isn't rebounding to pre-pandemic levels just yet
About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
freightwaves.com
Sources: Clarke would seriously consider C.H. Robinson CEO job
Andrew Clarke, the former CFO at brokerage giant C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., would seriously consider an offer from the board to return to the company as CEO following last week’s abrupt firing of president and CEO Bob Biesterfeld, according to sources familiar with the situation. Clarke, who served as...
htrends.com
Global Air Cargo Demand Softens in November
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for November 2022 global air cargo markets showing that demand softened as economic headwinds persist. Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs*), fell 13.7% compared to November 2021 (-14.2% for international operations). Capacity (measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers, ACTK) was 1.9% below...
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Track Global Markets Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, as data showing a drop in U.S. wage growth to a 50-year low and a contraction in U.S. service sector activity in the month of December helped ease concerns about aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.
