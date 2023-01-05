ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheryl E Preston

Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital

General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

‘This is crazy’: Ellen DeGeneres shares footage of raging torrent as storm hits star-studded Montecito

Ellen DeGeneres shared an alarming video from her Montecito home on Monday (9 January) as intense flooding hit the celebrity-filled area.Residents of the city, which is home to stars including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were placed under an evacuation order as more heavy weather was due through Monday evening.Sharing a selfie video on Instagram, DeGeneres showed followers a creek next to her house, which normally “never flows, ever” but in the clip was a raging brown torrent of water. “It’s probably about nine feet [high],” the TV host remarked. “We need to be nicer to mother nature,” DeGeneres...
MONTECITO, CA
Popculture

Pop Star Reveals Marriage to Composer

Japanese pop superstar Aimer capped 2022 in a big way. Just hours before the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2023, the singer announced she married music composer and lyricist Masahiro Tobinai. The newlyweds are long-time collaborators and recently worked together on the theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.
Popculture

Adele Reveals Serious Health Condition Behind Las Vegas Residency Trouble

By the end of 2022, Adele's Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, was finally able to take place. Unfortunately, the singer has still encountered some issues during her shows, as she even recounted to fans during a New Year's Eve performance, per Yahoo. She told the crowd that her ability to walk was limited due to a condition called sciatica.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Pays Tribute To Son Ryder As He Towers Above Her On His 19th Birthday: ‘My Whole Heart’

Kate Hudson couldn’t help but gush over her eldest child on his big 19th birthday. The Glass Onion star, 43, took to her Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 7 to share an incredible tribute to her son Ryder, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Black Crowes’ singer Chris Robinson. “Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart,” she captioned the carousal. “Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive. Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily. I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson.”
POPSUGAR

Christian Bale Is a Total Family Man — Meet His Kids, Emmeline and Joseph

Christian Bale may be one of the most famous actors around, but his personal life still largely remains a mystery to fans. The "Amsterdam" actor has been happily married to wife Sibi Blažić since January 2000. Although she's made several red carpet appearances with Christian over the years, the same can't be said for their children, Emmeline and Joseph. Since the actor and his wife aren't on social media, the only info we know about Emmeline and Joseph has been from his interviews. Even then, Christian has admitted that he's careful not to share too much about his family.
Popculture

Morning Show Host Addresses 'Real and Scary' Divorce

Morning news anchor Sarah Harris recently divorced her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she admitted that the process was "real and scary." Harris is best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10 in Australia, and she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She said that going through a breakup made her aware of how prominent she was in the public eye for some, and it was nerve-wracking.
soaphub.com

Soap Opera Comings And Goings: Bad Boy Returns, Rock Star Exits & A New Face

Here’s a list of the top exit and entrance news from all four daytime dramas. Find out if any of your favorite performers from yesteryear are returning to the shows you follow, or if any new actors or actresses have been cast in contract, recurring, or day-player roles. Days...
SheKnows

