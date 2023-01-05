Christian Bale may be one of the most famous actors around, but his personal life still largely remains a mystery to fans. The "Amsterdam" actor has been happily married to wife Sibi Blažić since January 2000. Although she's made several red carpet appearances with Christian over the years, the same can't be said for their children, Emmeline and Joseph. Since the actor and his wife aren't on social media, the only info we know about Emmeline and Joseph has been from his interviews. Even then, Christian has admitted that he's careful not to share too much about his family.

