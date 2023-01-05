ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Indiana weather turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

How to fight back against Indiana invasive species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX59

Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Field & Stream

Neighbors Tip Off Iowa Hunter to Near-200-Inch Nontypical

Aaron Linhart didn’t even know the buck existed—but his neighbors did. Earlier in the fall, some started asking the Southern Iowa native if he was hunting the giant, 6-1/2-year-old nontypical. One neighbor had been following the deer for three years. Linhart told them he’d never even laid eyes on the local legend.
IOWA STATE

