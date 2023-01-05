Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Colorado murder suspect busted in Indiana; crashes car while trying to outrun police
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect wanted for killing a gas station owner in Colorado is in Indiana State Police custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a brief police pursuit that ended with the suspect rolling his vehicle multiple times. According to state police, a trooper spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling […]
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
FBI disputes report that agency directed Indiana police to pull over Idaho murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing back against reports that it directed law enforcement agencies in Indiana to pull over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. Police stopped Kohberger on I-70 eastbound in Hancock County on two occasions about ten minutes apart on Dec. 15. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State […]
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
fox32chicago.com
$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana
CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
Neighbors Tip Off Iowa Hunter to Near-200-Inch Nontypical
Aaron Linhart didn’t even know the buck existed—but his neighbors did. Earlier in the fall, some started asking the Southern Iowa native if he was hunting the giant, 6-1/2-year-old nontypical. One neighbor had been following the deer for three years. Linhart told them he’d never even laid eyes on the local legend.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
These Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In The Garbage In Michigan
I've found myself being more conscious about what it is that I'm putting in the recycling and the garbage and have found myself second-guessing my choices. Let's face it, this isn't stuff we necessarily learned in high school, and there are too many websites that are misleading. That's why I...
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Indiana is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all you can eat restaurant known as La Rosa Mexican.
