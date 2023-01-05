Sony unveils new PS5 controller designed for improved accessibility

As part of CES 2023, Sony announced a new PS5 controller meant to improve accessibility for all players, codenamed Project Leonardo. Sony developed the PS5 accessibility controller with input from charities such as AbleGamers and Special Effect, and the initiative is part of the Santa Monica-based company’s efforts to help more people enjoy their games for longer.

“We want to continue raising the bar to enable every gamer to experience the joy of play,” platform experience senior vice president Hideaki Nishino said in a PlayStation Blog post. “Whether it’s the robust accessibility options in PlayStation Studios games like Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarök or Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I, or the wide array of features in our PS4 and PS5 console UI, we’re passionate about reducing barriers to play for every gamer.”

Project Leonardo lets users adjust the distance between the control stick and the circle pad that houses all the buttons, with a selection of caps and texture pads they can swap out on the stick and buttons. They can customize button layouts on the PS5, for example, mapping more demanding combinations such as “L3 + R3” to a single button, and save multiple controller profiles.

The controller also works with other accessibility accessories via 3.5mm ports and can be paired with the DualSence or used separately.

Project Leonardo is still in development, and Sony offered no timeline for when they expect to release the new controller.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF