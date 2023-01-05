Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
PWINSIDER'S ANNUAL ROYAL RUMBLE TO WRESTLEMANIA ELITE MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL IS NOW AVAILABLE!
PWINSIDER'S ANNUAL ROYAL RUMBLE TO WRESTLEMANIA ELITE MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL IS NOW AVAILABLE!

We know that a lot of fans only come back to WWE for WrestleMania season and we realize that a lot of fans come back to the Elite site for that same period as well. In that spirit, we are offering a WrestleMania season package where you can get access to all of our ad-free Elite content through WrestleMania at the discounted price of $20 dollars.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE TO MAKE FIRST POST-WWE TV APPEARANCE TOMORROW
MANDY ROSE TO MAKE FIRST POST-WWE TV APPEARANCE TOMORROW

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is in New York City today to film an episode of talk show Tamron Hall, her first TV appearance since being released by WWE to discuss her firing. The episode will air tomorrow in syndication. Rose's fiance, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWWF CHAMPION SUPERSTAR GRAHAM DEALING WITH BONE INFECTION
FORMER WWWF CHAMPION SUPERSTAR GRAHAM DEALING WITH BONE INFECTION

Superstar Billy Graham's Facebook page posted the following:. Let's keep the champ in our prayers please. The following is a message I received from his wife, Valerie. Thank you, Mike (admin) God Bless you Billy! :. Lots of issues… MRI showed he has a very bad infection in his ears...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TAPING THIS WEEKEND IN ATLANTA, MASHA PROFILED AND MORE IMPACT NOTES
IMPACT TAPING THIS WEEKEND IN ATLANTA, MASHA PROFILED AND MORE IMPACT NOTES

While this Friday's Hard to Kill PPV is sold out, Impact Wrestling is taping TV this Saturday 1/14 at Center Stage and there are tickets available for that event. Scheduled forThursday's Impact on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Masha Slamovich. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER FOR TONIGHT'S RAW, UNCLE HOWDY REVEALED?
SPOILER FOR TONIGHT'S RAW, UNCLE HOWDY REVEALED?

Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama. Given the Alexa Bliss announcement that she will explain her heel turn last week, one has to assume Uncle Howdy will make an appearance. This should confirm 100% that Dallas is playing the Uncle Howdy role. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV THIS FRIDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV THIS FRIDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP

Impact Wrestling will return to PPV, FITE.TV and Impact+ this Friday with Hard to Kill 2023 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA, featuring:. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS V AUDIENCE IS...
AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS V AUDIENCE IS...

The 1/6 AEW Battle of the Belts V live special on TNT (which in my opinion was the best and most fun Belts special to date) garnered an overnight audience of 409,000 with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo. That was up from the last BOTB special in October.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUP
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUP

Following Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar confirmed. *30...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Monday Night Raw returns: WWE Top 10, Jan. 8, 2023. Shawne Merriman Won't Rule Out Taking MMA Fight, Any WWE Wrestlers Wanna Scrap?! | TMZ Sports. Charlotte Flair will continue to be a fighting champion: The SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 7, 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN RELEASES OMEGA MERCH
NEW JAPAN RELEASES OMEGA MERCH
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENT FOR WWE'S RETURN TO BROOKLYN, NYC IS...
MAIN EVENT FOR WWE'S RETURN TO BROOKLYN, NYC IS...

Locally advertised for the 2/13 WWE Monday Night Raw taping at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY is:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a Brooklyn Street Fight. *Also featured on advertising are Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Bayley, Finn...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES THIS WEDNESDAY, WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE
AEW RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES THIS WEDNESDAY, WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE

Scheduled for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREAT MUTA'S RETIREMENT MATCH WILL BE...
THE GREAT MUTA'S RETIREMENT MATCH WILL BE...

The Great Muta's retirement match on 1/22 at the Yokohama Arena will be Muta & Sting & Darby Allin vs. Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji & Akira. The event will be stream live on FITE.TV at 1 AM Eastern.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena:. *What's next for WWE United Statea Champion Austin Theory. *Alexa Bliss explains her attack on Bianca Belair last week. If anyone is attending live, PWInsider.com is seeking live notes, Main...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE & MORE SET FOR THURSDAY'S MLW FUSION TV
MLW MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE & MORE SET FOR THURSDAY'S MLW FUSION TV

Scheduled for Thursday's MLW Fusion TV on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW AND WWE STARS TEAM UP FOR A SONG, SHOTZI GOES TO GRACELAND AND MORE
AEW AND WWE STARS TEAM UP FOR A SONG, SHOTZI GOES TO GRACELAND AND MORE

Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze released a song based around their online gaming exploits known as "DA PARTY ". You can listen by clicking here. Most shocking Raw moment from every year: WWE Playlist.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TESSA BLANCHARD, DAGA ANNOUNCE SEPARATION
TESSA BLANCHARD, DAGA ANNOUNCE SEPARATION

Daga and Tessa Blanchard posted the following on their respective Instagrams:. The couple were married in 2020.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS' RETURN TO THE RING SELLS OUT
SASHA BANKS' RETURN TO THE RING SELLS OUT
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE UPDATES BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SETH, NEW DAY AND MORE
WWE UPDATES BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SETH, NEW DAY AND MORE

WWE has updated their official Board of Directors page to reflect the recent return of Vince McMahon, George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, etc. at this link. Seth Rollins was never scheduled for this past weekend's live events, so for those who have asked whether he was injured on Raw, that is not the case. The knee spots were all part of the storyline of the match with Austin Theory.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT

It is the Season Finale of NWA Power. Our commentary team is Joe Galli and Velvet Sky. We start with more statements from various wrestlers about the Champions series and the teams they are on. EC3, Thrillbilly Silas, and Carnage vs Colby Carino, Odinson, and Joe Alzono. Silas starts with...
