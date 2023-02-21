This Highly Underrated, Blake Lively-Approved Brand Has All the Skin-Saving Products You Could Ever Need & It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though Presidents’ Day weekend is over, we’re still embracing all of the post-long weekend beauty sales that we can. After all, everyone deserves to treat themselves. So why not do it today? With a new season just right around the corner, it’s not too early to start thinking about swapping in some new skincare products . Fortunately, there’s a Presidents’ Day beauty sale still going on from a brand that has everything you need for pretty much all your skin woes. Plus, it has Blake Lively’s stamp of approval .

Dermelect , a clean beauty brand that specializes in age-defying, wrinkle-fighting products , is having a sitewide sale where you can take 20% off your purchase of $50 or more. All you have to do is enter the code PRESDAY at checkout to get your discount. Considering that the brand has some potent formulas that work “miracles” on sagging skin and wrinkles , according to shoppers, you’ll want to take advantage of that discount ASAP.

What sets the skincare brand apart from others is that it provides “solution-based treatments that empower with intelligent self-care solutions that are ingredients focused yet ultra-luxurious,” the brand says . They are known for treatments that smooth and fade signs of aging, and their products are simple to use in any routine. We can’t get enough of the neck cream that makes skin look renewed almost instantly. We also added Dermelect’s Empower Anti-Wrinkle Treatment to our “Favorites” list. Ahead, see a few other items we love.

Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment

IMAGE: Dermelect

When a reviewer says this cream saved their hands from looking like “crispy, crumpled paper,” you know it’s worth adding to your cart. This hand cream is an award-winning anti-aging treatment that targets dryness, wrinkles and dark spots. There are two sizes to choose from and prices start at $14 regularly.

Savior Skin All-in-One Repair Balm

IMAGE: Dermelect

Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment $11 Buy now

Ready for a balm that can do-it-all? Allow us to introduce you to Dermelect’s Savior Skin All-in-One Repair Balm . According to the brand, it’s a multipurpose product that “provides a solution for almost every beauty concern.” We’re talking cracked skin and nails, dry elbows, lips, and more. As one shopper wrote, “It’s the best healing cream ever! Especially during cold season, this cream saves me!”

Empower Anti-Wrinkle Treatment

Savior Skin All-in-One Repair Balm $34 Buy now

The Empower Anti-Wrinkle Treatment should be your newest addition to your skincare routine this year. It’s a lightweight cream packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and green tea extract, which smooth wrinkles, restore natural suppleness, and improve elasticity. The result? Hydrated, plump skin that looks youthful.

Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum

A good skincare routine includes a retinol. If you aren’t using one, there’s no better time to start. You can snag this retinol that has shoppers saying, “Outcrease for me.” The serum helps smooth uneven texture and reduces lines and age spots. “Skin feels so much smoother when using, and those tiny age bumps around my neck seem to be decreasing and disappearing,” one shopper said.

Lipo Conquer Body Toning Cream

Retinol Trifecta Serum $31.20 Buy now

Sometimes treating the skin on the body with some TLC slips through the cracks. If your resolution is to nourish your skin daily, stock up on Dermelect’s Lipo Conquer Body Toning Cream — it promises to tighten and firm skin while targeting the “appearance of sagging arms, love handles, thighs, stretch marks and cellulite.” Thanks to the blend of caffeine, vitamin E, and Vitamin A, skin looks more toned after consistent use.

The results are so good that it’s leaving shoppers “amazingly surprised.” One wrote, “I was skeptical that the Lipo-Conquer would make a difference on my sagging arms, but since I use and love other Dermelect products, I thought I would give it a try. I’m extremely happy I did because not only did it help reduce and tighten my underarm sagging, but it practically eliminated the crepe appearance as well.”

Body Toning Cream $36.00 Buy now

Head to Dermelect now to take advantage of their Presidents’ Sale happening now. It’s important to note that it is your final chance to stock up your routine with the most effective formulas. So be sure to shop ASAP and don’t forget to use the code PRESDAY at checkout.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: