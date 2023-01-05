Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford receiving "lots of offers" one week after retiring from office
(Fargo, ND) -- Former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford is talking his decision to retire from the position. "It's 24 hours a day, and the folks that have kind of been retiring off and taking a pause from public office, they kind of all say the same thing, Brent you know it's like that weight is lifted off," said Sanford.
KFYR-TV
25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them. With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.
KELOLAND TV
Noem starts second term with a ‘top 10’ list
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem was sworn into office for a second term Saturday in a ceremony that sought to emphasize unity with tribal people and was highlighted by a often-humorous top 10 list of things that surprised her during her first term. “I love the challenge...
Which Counties In North Dakota Do You Live The Longest?
Does the more rural you live translate into a longer life in North Dakota?
valleynewslive.com
Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota ranked fourth best state to raise a family
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is one of the best places to raise a family. Personal finance website WalletHub says the Peace Garden State ranks fourth best in their study based on 51 key indicators from median annual family income to housing affordability. North Dakota ranked at the very top...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota's richest industries announced
(Fargo, ND) -- What industry brings in the most capital to North Dakota? The answer may not surprise you so much. According to recent research conducted by business credit card experts Capital on Tap, here in North Dakota the industry contributing the most to GDP is Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.
kvrr.com
Wrigley sues feds over losses from canceled oil lease sales
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the U.S. Department of the Interior, citing a potential of $1 billion in lost revenue for the state due to the cancellation of federal oil lease sales by the Bureau of Land Management.
wdayradionow.com
Study concludes North Dakota gas capture could have prevented thousands of hospital visits and millions of dollars in medical expenses
(Fargo, ND) -- A researcher is drawing attention to results of his study focused on alleged health impacts of flaring in North Dakota's oil fields. "About 2015 we started seeing reports that North Dakota was flaring a billion dollars year worth of natural gas, and we're like, that's a lot," said Dr. Wesley Blundell, Assistant Professor of Economics at Washington State University.
kelo.com
South Dakota law enforcement looks to work together
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota is working to make execution of law enforcement easier. Attorney General Mark Vargo announced this week that he has formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission to explore ways that law enforcement agencies can work better together. South Dakota is home to a complicated tapestry...
drgnews.com
Noem, Rounds win friendly wagers with North Dakota colleagues over SDSU vs. NDSU FCS Championship football game
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be displaying a South Dakota State University football helmet on his desk for the rest of this month after losing a wager with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the college FCS Championship football game yesterday (Jan. 9, 2023) in Frisco, TX. South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked. According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during...
KFYR-TV
ND makes plans for drug settlement funds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
voiceofalexandria.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
North Dakota wants to save the least money in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Resolutions are something that plenty of people hold themselves to… or at least, try to hold themselves to. Although many of us can plan to lose weight or seek therapy, the problem comes in actually following through on these goals. Finding time to implement a new hobby or routine […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
Ozone hole and air quality report in North Dakota
Scientists say this happened in part because, after 35 years, every country in the world agreed to stop producing chemicals that destroyed the ozone.
MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement
A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
KFYR-TV
New registration period for North Dakota watercraft owners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota watercraft owners should note that we’re now in the first year of a new three-year registration period. Over 70,000 watercraft were registered in North Dakota last year. After January 1, if you’re going to be actively using your boat, it must have a current registration displayed.
