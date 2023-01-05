Read full article on original website
The last-gen iPad is $80 off, a whole $200 less than the newer model
The latest products might be worth the price hike if you get cooler features and drastically better performance than what the last-gen version offered. In the case of Apple’s spruced-up starter iPad released in October 2022, the model that came before it is easier to recommend to most people — even more so when it costs a whole $200 less. At Best Buy, the ninth-gen 64GB iPad is $249.99 in space gray or silver, a deal that knocks $80 off the original cost.
Where was 5G at CES?
When it wasn’t being overshadowed by covid resurgences, CES, for the past few years, has partially functioned as a big 5G pep rally. But as cars, smart home standards, and so many screens took center stage at this year’s show, 5G took a back seat. Verizon CEO Hans...
Elon Musk wants to move trial away from San Francisco over ‘local negativity’
Elon Musk has asked a judge to move an upcoming trial for a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco, citing concerns that the jury may have a bias against him, as reported earlier by CNBC. In a Friday filing, Musk requests that the judge relocate the trial to West Texas due to the “local negativity” in the Bay Area surrounding Elon Musk and his businesses, preventing a fair trial.
Microsoft is looking at OpenAI’s GPT for Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint
Microsoft has been reportedly experimenting with building OpenAI’s language AI technology into its Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook apps. The Information reports that Microsoft has already incorporated an unknown version of OpenAI’s text-generating GPT model into Word in its autocomplete feature, and has been working on integrating it further into Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.
Google Docs adds a feature we thought it already had: non-printing characters
Google is adding a feature to Google Docs that lets you see non-printing characters such as spaces, tabs, and various types of breaks, the company announced in a blog post on Monday. The option, which will be available in the View menu, can help make editing a document easier by showing you exactly how its formatted rather than making you rely purely on what you can see to tell whether something is a tab or a bunch of spaces. It can also be more helpful when troubleshooting messed up formatting.
Meta’s new ad system addresses allegations that it enabled housing discrimination
Meta’s launching a new ad distribution system in the US as part of the settlement it reached with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) last year. In an announcement on its site, Meta says its new Variance Reduction System (VRS) will create a more “equitable distribution of ads” on the company’s platforms, addressing claims that the platform propagated housing discrimination by letting advertisers exclude protected groups from their marketing campaigns.
Oreo’s Xbox-themed cookies unlock Forza, Halo, and Sea of Thieves skins
Microsoft has teamed up with Oreo once again to create Xbox-themed Oreo cookies. There are six custom Xbox cookie designs in total, with one featuring the Xbox logo and additional cookies for each controller button and a directional arrow. The cookies are based on Oreo’s classic cookie-and-creme combination, but the...
Apple could soon open its first brick-and-mortar stores in India
Apple has already started hiring to fill out its not-yet-announced stores in India, as first reported by The Financial Times. The company’s recent job listings show new openings for 12 retail roles at “various locations” throughout the country, including store leaders, senior managers, Genius Bar workers, and more.
The Verge’s best of CES 2023
Another Consumer Electronics Show has come and (almost) gone, and The Verge was there to capture all of the biggest announcements, names, and gadgets shown this year in Las Vegas. As always, CES is an opportunity for companies to demonstrate how they envision the future of tech, and we wanted to break down some of the best things we saw on this year’s show floor.
Google’s bringing new features to older versions of Android
Google is taking another shot at bringing new features to phones that haven’t gotten OS updates in years. It’s releasing something called the “Extension Software Developer Kit,” which should let developers use features like Android 13’s new photo picker in apps running on some versions of Android 11 and 12. In a blog post announcing the change, the company says the feature lets it “extend the support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions.”
Sony’s ultra-light LinkBuds S are $70 off at Best Buy
Happy first Saturday of 2023! What, that’s not a thing that people celebrate? Well, it is today because we’ve got some exceptional deals for you to check out. Teeing us off are the Sony LinkBuds S, which are on sale at Best Buy for $129.99 ($70 off) in their desert sand color. This colorway is a Best Buy exclusive, and the current sale drops the active noise-canceling (ANC) earbuds to their lowest price to date.
The $3,000 totally wireless Displace TV is the definition of CES absurdity
Our time at CES 2023 might be over, but it’s still worth highlighting some standouts at the show. One of those that’s gotten quite a bit of attention is from an upstart company called Displace. LG’s brand-new Signature OLED M eliminates every wire except for the power cord, but Displace is trying to nix that one, too. In Las Vegas, the company demonstrated a completely wireless 55-inch 4K OLED TV that runs off four hot-swappable batteries. This is a dream that has existed since the earliest days of The Verge.
Google Stadia is shutting down soon, so transfer your games and saves while you can
Google Stadia, the company’s not-long-for-this-world cloud gaming service, will be shutting down for good on January 18th. (Specifically, January 18th at 11:59PM PT, Google spokesperson Patrick Seybold confirmed to The Verge.) While the shutdown means that you’re about to lose access to all of your titles and saves on Stadia, many publishers have shared ways to bring your purchases and progress to other platforms so you can keep playing your games.
