Dates are a cure for some diseases, including osteoporosis and Alzheimer's
Dates are a popular fruit in the Middle East and India, This is due to the climatic nature of India and the Middle East. Dates are very rich in elements beneficial to the human body, as dates contain a lot of calories, carbohydrates, natural fibers, vitamin C and, vitamin D.
Find Happiness In Being Alone
Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
EatingWell
Can You Eat Eggs If You Have High Cholesterol?
Eggs are a delicious and versatile kitchen staple that is the star of a variety of quick and easy meals. However, eggs also have a long history of being vilified as unhealthy because they are high in cholesterol. As someone with high cholesterol, you may be wondering whether it is ok to include eggs in your diet.
EatingWell
Can You Eat Cheese If You Have Heart Disease?
Cheese is high on many people's list of favorite foods. But it's also one of the foods that is suggested to "eat in moderation", especially for those with heart disease. Cheese has beneficial nutrients, like protein and calcium, as well as other nutrients that are best to limit, like saturated fat and sodium. The good news is that a little bit of cheese goes a long way in the flavor department. So, how much can you really have if you have heart disease? Here are the details on whether or not cheese can and should be part of a heart-healthy diet, plus some of the healthiest ways to include cheese to your eating pattern.
msn.com
Professional FAQs: Are bananas good for you?
Bananas are a low-calorie and low-fat source of carbohydrate. One medium banana is an excellent source of vitamin B6; a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C; and a source of magnesium. The less ripe the banana, the more complex carbohydrate and bitter flavor it contains. The riper the banana, the less complex carbohydrate and sweeter flavor it contains. Because bananas are a good source of potassium and fiber, they can contribute to heart and digestive health, respectively.
msn.com
Is beetroot beneficial for ageing eyes? Find out what the experts say
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Stephanie SmallMaster of Science in Exercise Physiology & Sports Nutrition · 6 years of experience · USABeet roots contain considerable amounts of vitamin A which are beneficial for overall eye health and care. Other vitamin A containing foods include carrots and tomatoes.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Beetroot.→ Love Beetroot? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
How Chia Seeds Could Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease accounts for 1 out of every 5 deaths in the United States. However, chia seeds can help prevent heart disease. Here's how they could help.
msn.com
Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Inflammatory Gut Bacteria, Genes May Be Parkinson’s Biomarkers
Certain pro-inflammatory gut bacteria, genes, and pathways are significantly increased in people with Parkinson’s disease compared with healthy people, while anti-inflammatory ones are significantly reduced, a large study found. Also, machine learning models based on 11 of these bacteria and six of these genes accurately discriminated between people with...
Tips to Take Care of Yourself
It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. You are the most important part of your business, so if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to work. Many small businesses have employees, and they are also counting on you to keep your business up and running.
Developing a More Positive Attitude in Your Life"
A positive attitude can help you cope with difficult situations, solve problems more effectively, and build strong relationships. It can also improve your physical and mental health.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Machine Learning Helps to Predict Freezing Gait in Early Parkinson’s
Analyses done by machine learning of data collected in brain imaging, clinical exams, and laboratory tests can be used to predict the risk of freezing of gait developing among people in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, a study reported. The study, “Baseline cerebral structural morphology predict freezing of...
msn.com
Soursop: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Slide 1 of 6: Benefits by Iyanuoluwa OyetunjiSoursop may help to boost immunity because of its high vitamin C content. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that help to destroy free radicals in the body. A whole fruit contains about 215% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C.Soursop may also help in digestion due to its high fiber content.→ Soursop: How much is too much? Experts weigh in.→ Love Soursop? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
ktalnews.com
Vitamin D3 vs. Vitamin D2
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Known to promote the absorption of calcium, fat-soluble vitamin D also helps with bone growth and immune stability. This is why many people often incorporate additional supplements and vitamin-D-rich food into their diet. This vitamin comes in two primary forms: D2 (ergocalciferol) and D3 (cholecalciferol).
earth.com
Physical activity curbs insulin production
Insulin is an essential hormone for humans and many other animals, helping to regulate sugar metabolism. In order to clarify how this process functions, a team of researchers led by the Julius Maximilians University of Würzburg (JMU) has used the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster as a case study. While...
msn.com
Why radish is healthy: Nutrition facts
Radishes are a rich source of antioxidants and minerals like calcium and potassium, these nutrients help in lowering blood pressure and reduce risks of chronic illnesses. Radishes also help with the liver and stomach health, they detoxify and purifies the blood removing toxins and wastes in the blood. Radishes also...
psychologytoday.com
Aging Men and Irrelevance
As a man ages, it is often important for him to develop a stronger relationship with his internal world. It can be difficult to turn away from concrete external metrics and value the internal and less tangible. Ultimately, the inner world is potentially a richer and more rewarding area for...
MindBodyGreen
3 Protein Best Practices, From An Amino Acid Requirements Researcher
You may know that eating enough protein gives you optimal energy, immunity, satiety, hormonal balance, and more, but it's also one of the most essential macronutrients for longevity. See, protein is a building block of muscles, and we know that maintaining lean muscle mass is critical for longevity. Essentially, if you want to live a long, healthy life, you need to pay attention to protein—period and full stop.
