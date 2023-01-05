Read full article on original website
Related
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Cannata As Director Of The Office Of Community-Based Care Transition
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed George Cannata as the Director of the Office of Community-Based Care Transition for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. George Cannata of Fort Worth is the Child Protective Services Regional Director in North Texas, covering 81 counties. He has served in various positions with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services since 1997. He is also a licensed clinical social worker. Additionally, he participates in various ministries at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Cannata received a Bachelor of Social Work and a Master of Social Work from The University of Texas at Arlington. Cannata and his wife Jeannie are longtime Tarrant County residents. They have one daughter, Lexi.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Allred And Williams, Reappoints Elliott To Teacher Retirement System of Texas Board Of Trustees
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brittny Allred and Elvis Williams and reappointed John Elliott to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027. The Board manages retirement and other benefits for teachers and employees of the state's public schools and institutions of higher education.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Reappoints Tayon To Department Of Information Resources
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jeffrey Tayon to the governing board of the Department of Information Resources (DIR) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. DIR coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within state government. Jeffrey Tayon of Houston is an independent investor focusing on commercial...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Trevino To Texas Workforce Commission
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Albert Trevino to the Texas Workforce Commission for a term set to expire February 1, 2023. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas. Albert Trevino of Harlingen is a retired patrol agent for the...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Hand-Delivers Letter To President Biden At Border Visit
Governor Greg Abbott today hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to do his job and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws. In the letter, the Governor provided five specific actions the...
Comments / 0