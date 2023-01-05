ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

newsnationnow.com

Idaho investigation details loom large ahead of trial

(NewsNation) — The goal for law enforcement in Moscow, Idaho at this point is a simple one: investigation perfection and experts tell NewsNation that police, prosecutors and the courts will need to bring their A-game to the case of four slain University of Idaho students. Kohberger — a 28-year-old...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Expert: ‘No reason’ to doubt assertion Idaho attack targeted

(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho, have consistently maintained that the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students was a targeted attack. Danielle Slakoff, assistant professor of criminal justice at California State University, Sacramento, said there’s “no reason to question” that assessment, based on information contained in the probable cause affidavit.
MOSCOW, ID
Axios

Volunteers document Iowa's poor water quality

Biological sampling at 150 stream sites across Iowa last year found that roughly two-thirds had poor or fair water quality, according to results from a volunteer program coordinated through the Izaak Walton League. Why it matters: High levels of pollution can lead to harmful algae blooms, fish kills and human...
IOWA STATE
newsnationnow.com

1 million+ students fled public schools during pandemic

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — The number of students in public schools has hit a 20-year low, following the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on enrollment. More than a million K-12 students have dropped out of public school from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to 2020 data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
ILLINOIS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent

(NewsNation) — According to the probable cause affidavit, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings. “I think this is classic criminal behavior where they revisit the scene of the crime,” retired FBI Special Agent Bobby Chacon told NewsNation. Chacon speculates that Kohberger...
IDAHO STATE

