pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine Falls to Saint Mary's

MORAGA, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's basketball team had three players in double-figures, but fell 68-58 to Saint Mary's on Saturday afternoon in the University Credit Union Pavilion. Redshirt senior forward Becky Obinma had her first double-double of the season, highlighting the game with 12 points and a season-high...
pepperdinewaves.com

Lewis Records Double-Double Against Pacific

MALIBU, Calif. – Sophomore Maxwell Lewis recorded his first double-double of the season but the Waves could not complete the win against Pacific, falling 80-75 in Firestone on Saturday night. Lewis tied his career-high in scoring at 30 points and pulled down 14 boards for the Waves. It is...
