New York City, NY

Jenny Slate Gives Formalwear Thom Browne’s Schoolboy-inspired Twists for New York Film Critics Choice Awards 2023

By Ayana Herndon
 3 days ago
Jenny Slate updated the schoolboy style on the red carpet of the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards on Wednesday in New York. The “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” actress donned a Thom Browne ensemble to the ceremony.

Jenny Slate at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Slate’s suit consisted of a white cropped button-up with a black bowtie, a pair of black shorts and a matching blazer. The details of the jacket included extra black fabric around her elbows, a side shirt pocket and a two-lapel collar. Her shorts came in right above her knee and she coordinated them with a pair of black mid-high socks with Browne’s signature four white stripes on the calf.

Slate slipped into a pair of heeled loafers to complete her look. For accessories, she wore a pair of stud earrings and a dazzling multicolored statement ring. She also toted a black top handle bag with gold-colored accents .

The actress was styled by Monty Jackson for the awards. Jackson has styled Mckenna Grace , Murray Bartlett and Taron Egerton.

When it came to hair, Slate wore her brown tresses wavy with a slight side part. Her makeup matched her classic look, with rosy blush and a glossy pink lip.

While at the event, Slate’s film, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” received the Best Animated Film award. Released in June 2021, the comical family animation follows a little shell named Marcel, voiced by Slate, who is looking for his long-lost family. Slate co-created the stop-motion animation first as a series in 2010 with her ex-husband Dean Fleischer-Camp. Fleischer-Camp directed the 2021 film.

The New York Film Critics Choice Awards honors the outstanding achievement in cinema. The members are comprised of film reviewers from New York-based publications.

