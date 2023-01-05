ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s Headlines: Criminal Mischief Special Edition

It was a huge weekend on the criminal mischief beat!. I thought my criminal mischief series on Twitter was dying out, but on Friday, I out of my sick bed (I find I’m literally always sick these days) to undertake yet another one-man crime spree against cops!. On Friday,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Good News! DOT Moves to Get Placard Perps Out of Loading Zones

The city Department of Transportation is about to begin a quiet assault on the placard class thanks to an obscure rule change. On Feb. 7, the agency will host a public hearing on a measure that will tweak the language on — and, indeed, define — what a loading zone actually is and who can park in one (no one). The changes are two-fold:
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Opinion: Open Plans Lays Out Its ‘Joyful, Sustainable’ Future for a People-Centered NYC

This year could be a watershed moment in the effort to make our city and state more livable — but only if our government acts upon it. Open Plans’s vision for the future of New York is joyful, sustainable, interconnected, and people-centered. Achieving it will require coordinated action on multiple fronts; our newly released legislative agenda calls for just that.
