rigzone.com
Aker Solutions Wins Rosebank FPSO Deal From Altera
Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract from Altera for the complete upgrade of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO to be redeployed at Equinor's Rosebank field. — Engineering company Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial contract from Altera Infrastructure for the complete upgrade of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO to be redeployed at Equinor’s Rosebank field development, offshore UK.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Executives from 150 oil and gas firms offered their opinion on what the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price will be at the end of this year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey.
rigzone.com
Ten Factors That Will Shape Offshore Wind In 2023
Intelatus Global Partners has looked at ten factors that will shape the offshore wind sector in 2023. — Intelatus Global Partners has looked at ten factors that will shape the offshore wind sector in 2023. The sector is forecast to grow to 240 GW by 2030 and over 410...
rigzone.com
Equinor Mulling Buy Of Suncor UK North Sea Assets For $1.5Bn
Equinor is considering whether to buy UK North Sea assets currently owned by Suncor, reports claimed. — Norwegian oil major Equinor is considering whether to buy UK North Sea assets currently owned by Suncor, reports claimed. Dagens Naeringsliv – commonly known as DN, a Norwegian newspaper specializing in business...
rigzone.com
Russia's Flagship Oil Trading at Half Global Prices
Russia’s flagship oil is selling at less than half international prices — and way below a Group of Seven imposed cap — following sanctions targeting the Kremlin’s revenue from petroleum sales. The nation’s Urals grade, a far bigger export stream than any other crude that Russia...
rigzone.com
DNV Hands Certificates Of Conformity To Energinet For Baltic Pipe
DNV has issued Certificates of Conformity to Energinet for its section of the offshore Baltic Pipe project. — DNV, the independent energy expert, has provided Certificates of Conformity (CoC) to the Danish national transmission system operator, Energinet, for its section of the major offshore Baltic Pipe project. The $2.4 billion gas pipeline is a strategic infrastructure project with the goal of creating a new gas supply corridor for the European market.
rigzone.com
Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week
Some volatility in the oil market is likely this week, according to Barani Krishnan, a senior commodities analyst at uk.Investing.com. — Some volatility in the oil market is likely this week. That’s according to Barani Krishnan, a senior commodities analyst at uk.Investing.com, who told Rigzone that any bullish news...
rigzone.com
Orlen Receives Record Number Of LNG Cargoes In 2022
As many as 58 LNG cargoes were received by Orlen at the Lech Kaczynski terminal in 2022, a new record since the terminal started commercial operation. — As many as 58 LNG cargoes were received by Orlen at the President Lech Kaczyński Terminal in 2022, hitting a new record since the terminal started commercial operation.
rigzone.com
Siccar Point Founder Joins IGas Board
Independent oil and gas exploration and production company IGas has announced that Doug Fleming accepted an invitation to join the Board of the company. IGas stated that Fleming would join the company as an Independent Non-executive Director with immediate effect. He will be a member of the audit committee. Fleming...
rigzone.com
Shale Worker Pay Growth Slows
Monthly wage growth in the US shale patch slowed to less than 1% in November as explorers pulled back activity in an effort to manage record costs in the oilfield. Average hourly earnings in oil and gas extraction for nonsupervisory workers were up 0.6% in November from the previous month to $42.19, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. Compared with a year ago, the 13% growth matches last month’s annual change.
rigzone.com
Oil Rises with Demand Outlook Optimism
China’s generous quota for crude imports boosted oil with renewed hopes for a demand revival in the world’s largest buyer. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.2% to settle above $74 a barrel on Monday. China issued a fresh batch of crude oil import quotas, a signal it’s gearing up to meet higher demand. A weaker dollar also boosted the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Prices rallied as much as 4% intraday but with the forward curve still flashing weakness ahead, many traders said prices near $77 were a trigger to sell.
rigzone.com
Winter Heat Wave Offers Reprieve From Energy Crunch - For Now
Don't let pictures of snowbound Americans give you the wrong impression. Worldwide, it's actually a pretty warm winter. — Don’t let pictures of snowbound Americans give you the wrong impression. Worldwide, it’s actually a pretty warm winter. Europeans, in particular, are enjoying sweater weather — it was...
rigzone.com
Shell Says Gas-Trading Earnings Were Higher Despite LNG Woes
Shell said its gas-trading earnings were 'significantly higher' in Q4 of 2022 as the firm overcame challenges encountered earlier in the year. Shell Plc said its gas-trading earnings were “significantly higher” in the final three months of 2022 as the unit previously run by the company’s new boss overcame some of the challenges encountered earlier in the year.
rigzone.com
Venezuela Oil Exports Fall Despite Iranian Help
Venezuela's oil exports last year declined due to infrastructure outages, sanctions, and rising competition in Asia despite assistance from Iran. — Venezuela's oil exports last year declined due to infrastructure outages, U.S. sanctions, and rising competition in its key Asia market despite assistance from ally Iran. According to Reuters,...
