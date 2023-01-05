Monthly wage growth in the US shale patch slowed to less than 1% in November as explorers pulled back activity in an effort to manage record costs in the oilfield. Average hourly earnings in oil and gas extraction for nonsupervisory workers were up 0.6% in November from the previous month to $42.19, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. Compared with a year ago, the 13% growth matches last month’s annual change.

