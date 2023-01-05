ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

CoCo DA urged to pursue legal action over 'unacceptable' Martinez refinery release

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

Town leaders overwhelmed with complaints over flaring incident at Martinez refinery 00:56

MARTINEZ – Health officials in Contra Costa County requested the District Attorney's office consider legal action against a Martinez refinery over a hazardous materials release over Thanksgiving that was not immediately reported .

According to Contra Costa Health, the Martinez Refining Company released more than 20 tons of metal-laden dust known as "spent catalyst" into the community on Thanksgiving night and the early hours of November 25. Officials said that it only learned about the release from media accounts two days after it began.

"It is unacceptable that the refinery did not notify County Health Services of their chemical release and that the County learned about it through the media," Board of Supervisors Chair John Gioia said in a statement. "By failing to notify the County in a timely manner, the refinery delayed an emergency response that could have reduced harm to the surrounding community."

Samples of the dust showed it had elevated levels of aluminum and other metals, officials said. The dust could have potentially caused respiratory symptoms in people who breathed it and prolonged exposure to the metals could lead to health concerns.

Health officials said at the time the refinery initially told the community that its own testing suggested the materials from the release were non-toxic and that the company offered free carwash vouchers.

Along with the referral, the health department is also recommending an independent investigation and risk assessment into the refinery release.

According to Contra Costa Health, the District Attorney's office has about 30 days to decide whether to accept the case referral.

