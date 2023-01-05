NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) greets team owner Robert Kraft before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Jan 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith looks up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury walks towards the locker room before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
Jaguars stun Titans in final minutes to clinch AFC South
Josh Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining and the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 by recording a 20-16 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The victory gave the Jaguars (9-8) the AFC South title, while Tennessee (7-10) endured its seventh straight loss. Jacksonville, which has won five straight games, won the fourth division crown in franchise history. Rayshawn Jenkins...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Potential Run the Table 2 0
The Green Bay Packers won their final six games in 2016 to get to the playoffs. If they beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday, they will take a five-game winning streak into the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers compares the seasons.
Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel
General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way...
Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win
The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attends an NFL International Series game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Packers OC Adam Stenavich: Must Hit for Big Plays vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers need to create some big plays against the Detroit Lions to keep up with their explosive offense.
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday
It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
Lions Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay.
Reports: Broncos seek to interview Dan Quinn
The Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Dan Quinn - again - for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network and 9News reported Monday. Quinn was a finalist for the vacancy last year before the team opted to hire Nathaniel Hackett, since fired after starting 4-11. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg finished out the season as interim head coach. ...
Packers Miss Out on Postseason After 20-16 Loss to Lions, Seahawks Grab Final Playoff Spot
The NFC playoff picture is now officially finalized following the Lions’ 20–16 win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
