Nashville, TN

NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

By Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after being hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) as he attempts a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
DENVER, CO
Jaguars stun Titans in final minutes to clinch AFC South

Josh Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining and the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 by recording a 20-16 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The victory gave the Jaguars (9-8) the AFC South title, while Tennessee (7-10) endured its seventh straight loss. Jacksonville, which has won five straight games, won the fourth division crown in franchise history. Rayshawn Jenkins...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel

General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win

The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
CHICAGO, IL
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday

It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reports: Broncos seek to interview Dan Quinn

The Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Dan Quinn - again - for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network and 9News reported Monday. Quinn was a finalist for the vacancy last year before the team opted to hire Nathaniel Hackett, since fired after starting 4-11. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg finished out the season as interim head coach. ...
DENVER, CO
