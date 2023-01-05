ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NCAA Football: Gasparilla Bowl-Wake Forest at Missouri

By Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uP8IA_0k4u25bL00

Dec 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) waits for a play call against the Missouri Tigers during the second quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
835
Followers
4K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy