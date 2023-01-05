ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sumner County Source

Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin

Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing

(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Continued: Multiple Officers Terminated from LaVergne Police Department

(LaVergne, TN) - UPDATED: WGNS is continuing to follow news out of LaVergne about the termination of multiple officers. Some of the details that were investigated, prior to officers being terminated included sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, workplace violence, and intimidation focused on the intent of interfering with the investigation.
LA VERGNE, TN
Davidson County Source

Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified

January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office

In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
wgnsradio.com

Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located

(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man accused of December murder surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police announced that the man accused of shooting and killing a man in December has surrendered to authorities. Gregory Wilson, 31, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Julius Sanford, 28, earlier this week by the Metro Nashville Police Department. An arrest warrant charging Wilson with criminal homicide was issued by police.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Warren County man facing Multiple Drug Charges

The Warren Co. Sheriffs’ Department, the McMinnville Police Department, the 31st District Attorney General’s Office, TBI, U.S. Postal Service, and the DEA concluded a long-term drug investigation into thousands of illegal pharmaceutical pills in the community. Law enforcement executed several narcotic search warrants and recovered 2,500 Xanax tablets, several pounds of marijuana, and dozens of THC oil cartridges.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Victims identified in Murfreesboro crash

Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
MURFREESBORO, TN

