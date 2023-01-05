Read full article on original website
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Domestic Assault
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance locating Squencer Barbee. The individual below has active warrants for Domestic Assault. If you have any information on this individual, please get in touch with the Gallatin Police Department (615-452-1313) or email [email protected]
‘Most Wanted’: Man accused of pointing loaded gun at kid, shooting at family arrested
A man accused of shooting at multiple people and pointing a gun at a juvenile was taken into custody only days after appearing on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin
Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing
(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
Continued: Multiple Officers Terminated from LaVergne Police Department
(LaVergne, TN) - UPDATED: WGNS is continuing to follow news out of LaVergne about the termination of multiple officers. Some of the details that were investigated, prior to officers being terminated included sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, workplace violence, and intimidation focused on the intent of interfering with the investigation.
Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified
January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
Gallatin Police Warn Citizens of New Telephone Scam
The police department has been made aware of a new telephone scam where a person is spoofing, the call looks like it is coming from the police department’s main phone number 615-452-1313, and pretending to be a member of Law Enforcement. This person is attempting to obtain bank information...
Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located
(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
Man accused of December murder surrenders to police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police announced that the man accused of shooting and killing a man in December has surrendered to authorities. Gregory Wilson, 31, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Julius Sanford, 28, earlier this week by the Metro Nashville Police Department. An arrest warrant charging Wilson with criminal homicide was issued by police.
Warren County man facing Multiple Drug Charges
The Warren Co. Sheriffs’ Department, the McMinnville Police Department, the 31st District Attorney General’s Office, TBI, U.S. Postal Service, and the DEA concluded a long-term drug investigation into thousands of illegal pharmaceutical pills in the community. Law enforcement executed several narcotic search warrants and recovered 2,500 Xanax tablets, several pounds of marijuana, and dozens of THC oil cartridges.
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store.
Teen’s family seeking information following shooting in South Nashville
A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.
Keesean Campbell Wanted on Criminal Homicide for Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome Shooting
January 9, 2023 – Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on criminal homicide & agg robbery charges in connection with Sun morning’s gunfire inside a short-term rental townhome on Douglas Ave that killed 1 teen & critically wounded another. See Campbell or know where he is? Please call 615-742-7463.
Victims identified in Murfreesboro crash
Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants.
UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
Officer OK in killing Grammy winner accused of kidnapping family, expert says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video taken by a Metro SWAT officer’s body-worn camera shows the moment the officer shoots and kills 54-year-old Mark Capps, a four-time Grammy winner accused of kidnapping and threatening his family on Thursday. The officer was at the home to serve a warrant for kidnapping...
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
