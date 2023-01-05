Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
U.S. 2, U.S. 97A Reopened After Sunday-Monday Closures
U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon and U.S. 97A north of Entiat are back open after both highways were closed down for more than 24-hours from Sunday into Monday. U.S. 2 reopened after crews from the Department of Transportation cleared 10 snow slides across the highway. WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Signs MOU with Douglas PUD for Electric Vehicle Pilot Program
The City of East Wenatchee recently approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to adopt the electric-vehicle pilot project with Douglas County PUD on Jan. 3. As the 2035 deadline to discontinue purchases of fuel-powered vehicles approaches, local governing bodies within the state are looking for ways to get ahead of the curb and start introducing electric vehicle charging stations.
kpq.com
Wet Weather Causes Avalanches and Rock Slides, Blocks US 2 and US 97A
US 2 was closed twice over the weekend due to avalanche slides, while US 97A was closed on Sunday due to rock slides. US 2 is currently closed between MP 85-99, or from west of Leavenworth to Coles Corner, due to multiple avalanche slides. On Saturday, that portion of US...
kpq.com
City of East Wenatchee Approves Funding for Rock Island Road Project
The City of East Wenatchee has signed off on a fuel tax agreement with the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) for a construction project on Rock Island Road. Authorization for the venture was given at the City's council meeting on Tuesday, January 3. Public Works Manager, Garren Melton, says the work...
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
kpq.com
Brewster Briefly Under Shelter In Place Order From Ammonia Leak
U.S. 97 is back open after a brief closure Sunday night because of an ammonia leak at a business in Brewster. The city was briefly under a shelter in place order. The highway was closed for at least 15 minutes in Brewster, and was reopened by 10pm after the ammonia was contained and an ammonia cloud had dissipated.
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
kpq.com
Construction on the SR 28 Roundabout Project Near Quincy Starting in April
The Washington State Department of Transportation will begin construction on the SR 28 White Trail Roundabout project on April 3, 2023. WSDOT is building a roundabout on the intersection of SR 28 and White Trail Road, which is west of Quincy. Construction will convert traffic on the intersection to one...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Homes Sales Down, Median Price Still $500,000
The monthly snapshot of sales in the Wenatchee real estate market shows the median price for a home is $500,000, which is a 14 increase over a year ago. Meanwhile, total sales are down by about half (53%) from a year-ago. Active listings for homes are down from the previous...
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Signs Off on Six Lots in Manson
Manson may see more development after the Chelan County Hearing Examiner recently approved a development application for six lots. On Jan. 5, Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp approved an application to subdivide 2.06 acres into six lots in what is known as the Howson subdivision. Within Manson’s Urban Growth...
kpq.com
Black ice causes early morning crash
Temperatures have warmed up a bit, but that doesn't mean county roadways are free of winter driving hazards, especially black ice. "Warm weather that's melting the snow, turning into water, and then you get high winds from Mission Ridge and that tends to bring cold air down into the valley, and that can generate the black ice" said Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Foreman.
kpq.com
Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles
A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a...
kpq.com
Woman Claims to Have Shot Herself During Party in Grant County
A 22-year-old Grant County woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says she was admitted to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake at just after 5 a.m. "The 22-year-old was intoxicated and claimed she'd shot herself accidentally while attending...
FOX 11 and 41
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
kpq.com
Moses Lake Man Sentenced to Three Years Probation for COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud
The Moses Lake man charged with unlawfully obtaining COVID-19 relief funds was sentenced to three years probation in federal court Thursday. Back in July of 2022, 29-year-old Dondre C. Jackson was indicted for receiving $42,000 in CARES Act funds for a nonexistent catering business. The CARES act provided small businesses...
kpq.com
One Of Three Suspects In Joint Wenatchee Drug Bust Sentenced
A defendant charged in a drug trafficking bust in the Wenatchee area last summer will serve more than seven years in federal prison. Forty-five-year-old Nabiel Akhdary of Phoenix, Arizona has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was one of three...
ifiberone.com
Parents of Wenatchee girl with terminal brain cancer asks community for help in sending her to Disneyland
WENATCHEE - A 7-year-old Wenatchee girl's parents are asking the community for help in giving their daughter the time of her life after learning that she only has months to live. After fighting a brain tumor that had been consuming the left side of her brain since she was three...
ifiberone.com
Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified
WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
Comments / 0