nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Charged with Repeated Violations of Protection Order
(Estherville)--An Estherville man has been arrested for repeated violations of a protection order. Estherville Police began their investigation following a report of Criminal Mischief where the suspect attempted to make entry into a residence in November of 2022. Following that incident, the court issued an order of protection against the suspect.
nwestiowa.com
Granville teen arrested on OWI charge
GRANVILLE—A Granville 19-year-old was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. Andrew Michael Oldenkamp initially was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, stemming from the stop of a 2010 Honda Insight on the 4700 mile of Nest Avenue about two miles west of Germantown, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Faces Multiple Charges, Including Attempted Murder, After Domestic Violence Report
(Estherville)--An Estherville man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a domestic violence investigation. Just before noon Thursday, Estherville police officers were dispatched to a 911 report of a Domestic Assault that was taking place at 215 South 9th Street. The caller reported that there was a physical domestic disturbance at the residence and as she was talking to her sister on the phone the line went dead.
pureoldiesspencer.com
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn man charged for domestic assault
SANBORN—A 20-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft stemmed from a domestic situation with a woman he was living with at 305 E. Fifth St. in...
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
nwestiowa.com
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
algonaradio.com
Swea City Woman Reaches Plea Agreement in Theft Case
–A Swea City woman has reached a plea agreement after being taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies in Palo Alto County late last week. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 38-year-old Sara Marie Wells around 5:15 PM on Friday, December 30th. Wells was taken into custody on 2 outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
kiwaradio.com
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
nwestiowa.com
Longtime leader in victim services retires
REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
nwestiowa.com
George man hurt in crash by Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old George man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, on Fig Avenue, three miles south of Rock Valley. Derrick William Nelsen was driving south when he lost control of his 2007 Sterling grain truck, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Hires New Development Director
Orange City, Iowa — The Orange City position formerly held by former Sheldon Chamber and Development Director Mark Gaul has been filled. Gaul left Sheldon ten years ago for a similar position — Community Development Director — in Orange City. In July of last year, Gaul made another career move, and is now the Community Development Director for the City of Le Mars.
KGLO News
New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations
MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
KLEM
Kylie Hessenius Signs to Wrestle at Iowa Lakes Community College
Le Mars Community girls wrestling has been making history all throughout this inaugural season. They made more history on Friday by sending their first athlete off to college in Kylie Hessenius. The senior signed her letter of intent to wrestle in the inaugural year of the Iowa Lakes Community College women’s wrestling program. This moment was not in focus until recently for Hessenius who had always wrestled but never thought of it as an opportunity in college.
Cherokee, January 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
