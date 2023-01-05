Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Related
Yardbarker
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal makes crazy wager on CFP title game
Shaquille O’Neal is putting his money where his mouth is … in one sense. On an episode this week of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the retired center great O’Neal made a pretty wild wager with co-host Ernie Johnson on Monday’s CFP national title game. In an apparent show of confidence in TCU to beat Georgia, O’Neal said he would eat a horned frog if Georgia won the game.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the seaosn. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James, Kevin Durant And Others Fires Back At Fans' Trash Talking Them: "At Your Momma's House!"
NBA players receive a lot of love from fans on the regular, but just like people love them, others are always waiting for their opportunity to trash them. This is a common thing in major competitive sports, but in the NBA, this situation is more visible, especially with players snapping and clapping back at those who tried to put them down.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes on why NBA players dislike Chris Paul
Matt Barnes is one of the more iconic NBA players of his generation both on and off the court. Although he is something of an acquired taste, there is no denying that Barnes is tapped into basketball players’ mentalities in a way few others are. That is part of...
Yardbarker
Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing
But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Champion Calls Out Lakers Front Office, Pressures Them To Make Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
As the Lakers fight to win games on the court, a battle has been raging from within the organization. In one corner are Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Lakers' front office management. To them, making a panic trade is pointless right now because it wouldn't make the team instant title contenders.
Yardbarker
Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"
Perhaps no NBA fan was surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrific 2-10 start this season. Despite the big names on their roster, it was clear that the team was lacking three-point shooting as well as good size outside of Anthony Davis. Both problems have very much haunted them, but things are now looking up for the Los Angeles franchise.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Destroyed A Utah Jazz Player After Dunking On John Stockton And Getting Heckled By A Fan
Michael Jordan taking things personally might have sparked a memefest, but the man truly meant business when someone touched a nerve. And it didn't necessarily have to be a player. One such instance saw a fan heckling Jordan for dunking on John Stockton, and yelling at the Chicago Bulls legend...
Yardbarker
The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to Former All-Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position ahead of next season. There aren't a ton of great options on the free agent market, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels have been linked to one of them in Elvis Andrus. "Elvis...
Comments / 0