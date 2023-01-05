Events will be held at Walmart pharmacies nationwide on Saturday, Jan. 14. A new year is here, and Walmart is inviting communities to start down the path of getting – and staying – healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023. Taking place on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can receive free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations for flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.

