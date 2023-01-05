Read full article on original website
Related
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
drugstorenews.com
RxBar shakes up breakfast with granola, Craft Batch innovations
RxBar is launching a line of granola that comes in three varities, as well as its first Craft Batch flavor. RxBar is continuing its mission of helping consumers skip the B.S. with its products by debuting two new lines. First up, the brand is debuting a line of granola that...
drugstorenews.com
Marc Anthony offers affordable hair bond repair with Repair Bond +Rescuplex
Marc Anthony wants to help consumers repair their hair’s damaged bonds with its new Repair Bond +Rescuplex. The line, which is formulated with a Rescuplex Bond Rescue Complex that works to disulfide bonds, consists of a Daily Care Shampoo, Daily Care Conditioner, Repair & Protect Leave-In Treatment and Concentrated Hydrating Mask.
drugstorenews.com
Sally Hansen enters press-on nail category
Sally Hansen’s Salon Effects Perfect Manicure collection consists of ready-to-wear press-on nails that come in a variety of nail lengths, shapes, colors and designs. Sally Hansen is continuing to innovate the at-home manicure with its latest category entry — press-on nails. The Salon Effects Perfect Manicure collection consists...
drugstorenews.com
Walmart offers free screenings, affordable immunizations during Wellness Day
Events will be held at Walmart pharmacies nationwide on Saturday, Jan. 14. A new year is here, and Walmart is inviting communities to start down the path of getting – and staying – healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023. Taking place on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can receive free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations for flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.
Comments / 0