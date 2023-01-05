Crafting with the Katies: Make Your Own Bullet Journal for 2023!

Happy 2023! We hope your new year is off to a great start!

What better way to keep organized in the New Year than with a new planner!

The Katies are going to show you how to make your own planner in the form of a bullet journal.

A bullet journal is a way of combining a planner with the things that keep your organized, such as lists, schedules, habit tracking, brainstorming, and other ways to put all the things to keep you organized into one book.

The concept of bullet journaling first started in 2013, but has quickly emerged as a popular way to creatively and artistically keep track of the things you need to do.

To make your own bullet journal, you’ll need:

Pen

Notebook (preferably a dotted page notebook)

Other supplies you may need to make your journal customized to you:

Stickers

Washi tape

Markers

Bullet journal stencils

The best way to find how to make your own bullet journal is to find inspiration online. YouTube has a lot of great resources to find how people make their bullet journals work for them.

What are some things you’d like to keep track of this year? Books you’ve read? The amount of water you’ve drank each day? Or do you want few pages dedicated to “to do lists” because that’s how you get things done?

Make sure you make a plan for each of your pages before you start writing in them.

For our journals, here are some pages we created:

Goals for the year: Some things we wanted to accomplish in 2023.

Quotes page: If you have a favorite quote, or a quote you’d like to think on for the rest of the year, put it in your journal!

Habits to track: A “habit tracker” keeps track of all the things you need to remember to do daily, weekly or monthly. A few examples of things we wanted to keep track of is when we exercised, how much water we drank, if we journaled that day, or we read.

Monthly/weekly spreads: This is your typical month at a glance page you may find in a regular planner. We also created pages for days of the week.

So go ahead and create the planner of your dreams! It does take a lot of time and energy, but it all pays off in the end!

If there is a craft you would like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.