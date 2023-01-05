Read full article on original website
WBBJ
State magazine spotlights favorite West Tennessee businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — One state magazine shines a light on local businesses. Tennessee Magazine recently released its 2022 Best of Tennessee Readers’ Choice Awards. Some of those that are awarded are local businesses right here in Jackson, Tennessee. The Tennessee Magazine awarded different businesses across the state of...
WBBJ
Company makes donation to celebrate expansion
UNION CITY, Tenn. — A communications company celebrated their expansion with a donation. Ritter Communications announced on Monday, a donation of $2,500 to Discovery Park of America. “Discovery Park of America’s mission is to inspire children and adults to look beyond and to make new. discoveries with each...
WBBJ
Annual Bridal show returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Carl Perkins Civic Center welcomes an annual event. For the 27th year the Jackson Bridal Show returns again. The bridal show is put on every year by Bridal Communications. The event is held to help brides plan their special day. And they want to make it...
WBBJ
Blood donation could get you free smoothie, more
JACKSON, Tenn. — Donating blood could get you a free smoothie, gym membership and possibly, a massage!. LIFELINE Blood Services says their “New Year, New You” blood drive is being held on January 12. LIFELINE says the first 100 donors will get a t-shirt and a coupon...
WBBJ
Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson
Services for Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson, age 75 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, 1:30 P.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The Live Webcast for Mr. Williamson will begin on Thursday, at 1:25 P.M., (C.S.T.). You can...
WBBJ
Student retention discussed at first work session of 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools held their first work session of 2023. It came with updates on the Pope School project, Oman Arena, and school testing. More than $20 million will go into the construction and renovation of Hub City Central, including renovations to the Oman Arena and a nearby stadium.
WBBJ
Scam calls impersonate local law enforcement
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement have been made aware of “spoof” scam calls impersonating their agencies. The victim is called by scammers and told that they failed to appear to court and that they owe a certain amount of money or have outstanding warrants. The victim...
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
WBBJ
Gibson County Commissioners hold first meeting of 2023
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Commission addressed many concerns of the county in Monday’s meeting. On the agenda, local leaders discussed an agreement in place with the City of Kenton for disaster relief in regards to last year’s tornado damage. They also addressed selling excess...
WBBJ
January programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in January. Check out all the library has to offer. January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month’s book is “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. Game Nights.
WBBJ
Light Up Jackson winners receive awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Monday, the City of Jackson awarded the winners of the 2022 Light Up Jackson for the Holidays event. In December, the city held a competition for the residents of Jackson. It decided who had the most holiday spirit. The city handed out trophies to winners...
WBBJ
Ms. Luvenia Cole
Services Ms. Luvenia Cole, age 82 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2022, 12 Noon at the New First Baptist Church in Maury City, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oakview Memorial Park. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Cole, you...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/06/23 – 1/09/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/09/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Free CPR training kicks off in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you know how to properly administer CPR?. The City of Jackson and the American Red Cross held the first day of their free CPR training class to teach residents the important skill. “It is hands-only CPR,” said Wanda Doyle, senior recruitment specialist for American Red...
WBBJ
The Ned announces new traveling theatre group
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned announces a new theater opportunity. According to information from The Ned they will now offer a new theater troupe for high schoolers and college aged students. The group called JETT (Jackson Educational Theatre Troupe) will have the opportunity to travel around parts of West...
WBBJ
Jackson Choral Society begins rehearsals
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society is back in action, and they are hoping you will join in!. The Jackson Choral Society held their first rehearsal Monday night for an upcoming concert. Singers came together at the First United Methodist Church to begin practicing for the “Carpe Diem,...
WBBJ
Vehicle crashes into Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Car crashes into a Savannah business causing injuries. According to information from the Savannah Police Department’s social media, on Saturday, January 7, a vehicle crashed into the Dodge’s Store located at 650 Wayne Road in Savannah. According to the department’s post, two customers inside...
WBBJ
Police apprehend suspect at local hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police say just before 11 a.m., they received a call concerning shots fired in the 100 block of Prairie Creek Estates. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a woman that appeared to have been a victim of an assault and confirmed with the victim that a shot was fired during a fight.
WBBJ
Leslie Bethanne Baynes
Leslie Bethanne Baynes, 48, of Brownsville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services for Leslie will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Elder officiating the service. Burial to follow at Trinity Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
WBBJ
Paula Jean Roney
Paula Jean Roney, age 77, of Dresden, TN passed away in Martin, TN on Friday, December 30, 2022. The family has chosen cremation and will honor Ms. Roney with a service at a later date. Paula was born on March 22, 1945, in Martin, TN to Paul and Irene Vancleave...
