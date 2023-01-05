ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

State magazine spotlights favorite West Tennessee businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — One state magazine shines a light on local businesses. Tennessee Magazine recently released its 2022 Best of Tennessee Readers’ Choice Awards. Some of those that are awarded are local businesses right here in Jackson, Tennessee. The Tennessee Magazine awarded different businesses across the state of...
Company makes donation to celebrate expansion

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A communications company celebrated their expansion with a donation. Ritter Communications announced on Monday, a donation of $2,500 to Discovery Park of America. “Discovery Park of America’s mission is to inspire children and adults to look beyond and to make new. discoveries with each...
Annual Bridal show returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —The Carl Perkins Civic Center welcomes an annual event. For the 27th year the Jackson Bridal Show returns again. The bridal show is put on every year by Bridal Communications. The event is held to help brides plan their special day. And they want to make it...
Blood donation could get you free smoothie, more

JACKSON, Tenn. — Donating blood could get you a free smoothie, gym membership and possibly, a massage!. LIFELINE Blood Services says their “New Year, New You” blood drive is being held on January 12. LIFELINE says the first 100 donors will get a t-shirt and a coupon...
Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson

Services for Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson, age 75 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, 1:30 P.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The Live Webcast for Mr. Williamson will begin on Thursday, at 1:25 P.M., (C.S.T.). You can...
Student retention discussed at first work session of 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools held their first work session of 2023. It came with updates on the Pope School project, Oman Arena, and school testing. More than $20 million will go into the construction and renovation of Hub City Central, including renovations to the Oman Arena and a nearby stadium.
Scam calls impersonate local law enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement have been made aware of “spoof” scam calls impersonating their agencies. The victim is called by scammers and told that they failed to appear to court and that they owe a certain amount of money or have outstanding warrants. The victim...
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day

BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
Gibson County Commissioners hold first meeting of 2023

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Commission addressed many concerns of the county in Monday’s meeting. On the agenda, local leaders discussed an agreement in place with the City of Kenton for disaster relief in regards to last year’s tornado damage. They also addressed selling excess...
January programs at Jackson Madison County Library

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in January. Check out all the library has to offer. January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month’s book is “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. Game Nights.
Light Up Jackson winners receive awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Monday, the City of Jackson awarded the winners of the 2022 Light Up Jackson for the Holidays event. In December, the city held a competition for the residents of Jackson. It decided who had the most holiday spirit. The city handed out trophies to winners...
Ms. Luvenia Cole

Services Ms. Luvenia Cole, age 82 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2022, 12 Noon at the New First Baptist Church in Maury City, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oakview Memorial Park. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Cole, you...
Free CPR training kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you know how to properly administer CPR?. The City of Jackson and the American Red Cross held the first day of their free CPR training class to teach residents the important skill. “It is hands-only CPR,” said Wanda Doyle, senior recruitment specialist for American Red...
The Ned announces new traveling theatre group

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned announces a new theater opportunity. According to information from The Ned they will now offer a new theater troupe for high schoolers and college aged students. The group called JETT (Jackson Educational Theatre Troupe) will have the opportunity to travel around parts of West...
Jackson Choral Society begins rehearsals

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society is back in action, and they are hoping you will join in!. The Jackson Choral Society held their first rehearsal Monday night for an upcoming concert. Singers came together at the First United Methodist Church to begin practicing for the “Carpe Diem,...
Vehicle crashes into Savannah store

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Car crashes into a Savannah business causing injuries. According to information from the Savannah Police Department’s social media, on Saturday, January 7, a vehicle crashed into the Dodge’s Store located at 650 Wayne Road in Savannah. According to the department’s post, two customers inside...
Police apprehend suspect at local hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police say just before 11 a.m., they received a call concerning shots fired in the 100 block of Prairie Creek Estates. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a woman that appeared to have been a victim of an assault and confirmed with the victim that a shot was fired during a fight.
Leslie Bethanne Baynes

Leslie Bethanne Baynes, 48, of Brownsville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services for Leslie will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Elder officiating the service. Burial to follow at Trinity Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Paula Jean Roney

Paula Jean Roney, age 77, of Dresden, TN passed away in Martin, TN on Friday, December 30, 2022. The family has chosen cremation and will honor Ms. Roney with a service at a later date. Paula was born on March 22, 1945, in Martin, TN to Paul and Irene Vancleave...
