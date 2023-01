Box Score PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) fell to No. 1 Purdue (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) 76-63 at The Palestra Sunday evening. It was a tale of two halves, as Penn State shot over 46 percent from the field and 50 percent (6-12) from deep in the first half to take a 37-31 halftime lead. Penn State was ice cold to start the second half while Purdue was red hot, making eight of its first nine shots, as the Boilermakers started the second half In the second half on a 19-2 run. Penn State clawed back, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO