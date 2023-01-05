ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JP Morgan Chase CEO says Fed rate hikes might need to exceed expectations

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates this year beyond what it is expected to get inflation under control.  Dimon told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Monday that he supports the Fed slowing down its pace of rate hikes at this point and…
