JP Morgan Chase CEO says Fed rate hikes might need to exceed expectations
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates this year beyond what it is expected to get inflation under control. Dimon told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Monday that he supports the Fed slowing down its pace of rate hikes at this point and…
Recession is likely to bump inflation out of the drivers' seat for the economy — so investors should brace for uncertainty, Mohamed El-Erian says
Recession is likely to replace inflation as the driver of the economy in 2023, Mohamed El-Erian said. The global economy and investment portfolios would face a bigger range of potential outcomes, he said. The top economist warned US inflation will stay stubborn at around 4% because the Fed acted too...
Credit card debt carried over monthly is most common type of debt: AARP
Credit card debt is affecting many Americans as they deal with high inflation, and many are carrying their balances from month-to-month. Here’s how to pay down credit card debt quickly.
