Some of Our Favorite Water Bottles Are Up to 50% Off Today
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Hydro Flask makes some of the best water bottles, stay-cold drinkware, travel mugs and a whole lot more. In fact, we even pitted the brand's bottles against one of its top competitors, Yeti, and found that Hydro Flask actually held up better to scrutiny. And while that's enough of a reason to look into picking up some Hydro Flask drinkware, it's about to get even more enticing, as the brand is having a sale with savings of up to 50 percent off right now.
The Best Fitness Shoes of 2023
This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. To kick off your fresh, new fitness journey, it helps to have the right footwear. Whether eyeing up a new PR in the gym or setting your sights on completing a marathon (or two), there are plenty of innovative, premium shoes on the market to help you achieve your goals.
Give Yourself a Fresh Start with January's Best New Fitness Gear
Now that the holidays are over, it's time to get down to business. Whether you are setting your sights on weight loss, building some muscle ahead of that summer vacation or just wanting to better your overall well-being, January is prime time to take a deeper look at your relationship with fitness. To keep resolutions going beyond those first few weeks, though, you'll need some peak performance gear.
The Best Fitness Accessories and Wearables of 2023
This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. Accessories can make any day more convenient, and the same goes for your training regimens. From the utilitarian to the tech-riddled, there are plenty of options out there to help ensure each workout is as enjoyable as the last.
Canyon Grail:On CF 7 Review: This E-Gravel Bike Is My New Favorite Ride
Each of us has a personal philosophy, despite whether we've consciously identified it or not. A personal philosophy is your unique take on the world; a mixture of opinions, values, moral scaffolding and likes and dislikes that come together to form the soup that is your worldview. Experience, culture and the people we spend our time with help to shape and form our personal philosophies, and after just under 30 years on this planet, here's mine: In life, there's nothing more fun than going fast on two wheels.
Keep Your EDC in Order With the 11 Best Key Organizers
Whether you buy into the concept or not, the fact remains: just about all of us participate in EDC (short for everyday carry) in some form or another. Even if you don't carry around a knife, multi-tool and/or some other more esoteric and purpose-driven gizmos and gadgets many people associate with EDC, you're still probably participating. That's because the concept also includes much more ubiquitous gear, like wallets, mobile phones and (of course) keys. And today it's the latter we're concerned with.
AirHood Review: Can This Kickstarter Gadget Eliminate Your Range Hood Envy?
The unsung hero of the kitchen is the range hood. This appliance — an over-the-stove fan that seamlessly blends in with the rest of your kitchen’s decor — makes a huge difference in the overall tidiness of your living space. Range hoods suck up smoke and odors, along with the oily residue that fills the air when frying foods.
