Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
What TV channel is Georgia Bulldogs vs TCU football on today? Free live stream, CFP National Championship Game odds, time (1/9/2023)
The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is getting underway with the undefeated, No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in the final college football game of the season. This matchup kicked off on Monday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus returning in 2023
The Oregon Ducks’ most disruptive defender is returning for the 2023 season. Brandon Dorlus, who has been planning on all year to remain in the NFL Draft, announced he will instead be returning to the Ducks for his final year of eligibility. Dorlus finished with 39 tackles, including a...
Georgia Bulldogs 2023 football national championship victory shirts, UGA hats: Where to get more limited CFP fan gear
Whether you were at the game, or watching the Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) football team make history with a second consecutive national championship with a win over the TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium (even though the game happened in 2023, it is crowing a champion for the 2022 season), you may be looking to get a new shirt, hat, jersey or other national championship victory gear to savor the moment.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 on Bengals vs. Ravens, get $200, plus $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re in Week 18 with eyes on the NFL Playoffs, and with our DraftKings promo code, you can take advantage of a bet...
NFL playoffs: Dolphins, Jaguars back; Patriots head home
The Miami Dolphins are back in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016. So are the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars, who will return to the postseason for just the second time since 2007. Among those headed home: The New England Patriots and six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick. The...
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos beat Justin Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28
If this was a sign of what’s to come in 2023 in Denver, Russell Wilson and the Broncos faithful can breathe easier this offseason. Wilson rediscovered some of his magic Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and a trio of bull’s-eye deep balls that each covered more than 50 yards in the Broncos’ 31-28 win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule, matchups for wild card games and beyond
The NFL playoffs are set. The postseason begins next weekend with the 2023 wild card round that will determine who goes home and who moves on in the quest for a Super Bowl title. It’s a great year for the fanbases who have been on the outside looking in. Seven of the 14 teams that qualified for the postseason in 2023 didn’t make the field last season, including the Seahawks, Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings and Giants.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers roll Arizona Cardinals for 10th consecutive win
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won’t have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth consecutive game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes sets record, Kansas City beats Raiders for AFC’s top seed
Patrick Mahomes set the NFL record for most passing and rushing yards in a season, and Kansas City rolled to a 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for 29 against the...
Chicago Bears land No. 1 pick in NFL Draft after Houston Texans rally for win at Indianapolis
Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft. Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.
