Corvallis, OR

The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Georgia Bulldogs vs TCU football on today? Free live stream, CFP National Championship Game odds, time (1/9/2023)

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is getting underway with the undefeated, No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in the final college football game of the season. This matchup kicked off on Monday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Oregonian

Georgia Bulldogs 2023 football national championship victory shirts, UGA hats: Where to get more limited CFP fan gear

Whether you were at the game, or watching the Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) football team make history with a second consecutive national championship with a win over the TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium (even though the game happened in 2023, it is crowing a champion for the 2022 season), you may be looking to get a new shirt, hat, jersey or other national championship victory gear to savor the moment.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Oregonian

NFL playoffs: Dolphins, Jaguars back; Patriots head home

The Miami Dolphins are back in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016. So are the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars, who will return to the postseason for just the second time since 2007. Among those headed home: The New England Patriots and six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick. The...
ARIZONA STATE
The Oregonian

NFL playoffs 2023 schedule, matchups for wild card games and beyond

The NFL playoffs are set. The postseason begins next weekend with the 2023 wild card round that will determine who goes home and who moves on in the quest for a Super Bowl title. It’s a great year for the fanbases who have been on the outside looking in. Seven of the 14 teams that qualified for the postseason in 2023 didn’t make the field last season, including the Seahawks, Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings and Giants.
ARIZONA STATE
