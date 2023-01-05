ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments

?Sunshine
4d ago

I say stop letting law-enforcement decide whether we need to legalize marijuana It’s not up to the law enforcement. let the people vote on that.

34
Anthony
4d ago

They are going to legalize it, they just trying to figure out how to keep all the profits for themselves and a few other families..

27
Adam Williams
4d ago

I think this state would profit greatly. I see it does alot more then some states but it's on the coast a vacation stop lots of history will their be more crime no probably less if it's at a store more tourist money too.just saying not to many are running high! recreational! don't kill it in taxes.

13
