30-plus projects challenging mobility, changing profile of downtown Austin
The area around the Rainey Street Historic District will continue to see new high-rise additions. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) High-rise development in downtown Austin continues to move at a rapid pace as millions more square feet of space are in line to be added in the changing city center in the coming years.
Road closures upcoming on Castell Avenue in New Braunfels
The road work is part of the New Braunfels Utilities Castell Avenue-East 24-Inch Water Line Project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) New Braunfels Utilities continues its work on the Castell Avenue 24-inch water line major infrastructure improvement project. Located in the downtown New Braunfels area, the project is designed to increase water transmission capacity and reliability by replacing severely aged infrastructure, according to NBU.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
Georgetown City Council to hear update on Downtown Master Plan
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall or winter 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council will hear updates on the Downtown Master Plan and design of the Austin Avenue Parking Garage Jan. 10. Downtown and Tourism Director Kim McAuliffe...
TxDOT opens overpass for Williamson County drivers
According to a TxDOT announcement, the overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and lets drivers travel over Chisholm Trail and get to Interstate 35.
fox7austin.com
TxDOT announces 'giant' expansion project of I-35 to reduce congestion
AUSTIN, Texas - TxDOT announced its preferred plan for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project, a giant expansion project of I-35 that hopes to reduce congestion. "This project has been envisioned probably for two decades," said Tucker Ferguson, District Engineer for TxDOT. The project plans to specifically expand the part...
Floating dock under construction at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos
The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is located at 201 San Marcos Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Officials with The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment announced Jan. 6 construction is underway on a new glass-bottom boat dock at Spring Lake to improve accessibility for visitors and resilience to the area from extreme weather.
Octapharma Plasma set to open location in Southwest Austin
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends donors only donate twice within a seven-day period, with at least two days between donations. (Courtesy Octapharma Plasma) Octapharma Plasma is set to open a new location this summer at 500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 438A, Austin. Octapharma Plasma offers various promotions...
Cosmos clothing store at Arbor Walk to close by end of March
The owner, Abdullah Maraclu, will transfer all merchandise left at the end of the lease in March to his other stores in Round Rock and Lakeline Mall. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Cosmos, a clothing store at 10515 N. Mopac, Ste. A130, Austin, carrying women’s attire and accessories, will close at the...
Any Lab Test Now to open Georgetown location
In February, Any Lab Test Now will open a Georgetown location at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. (Courtesy Any Lab Test Now) Any Lab Test Now will open a new Georgetown location in February at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. Owned by Sean and Sarah Toney, the full-service...
Mochinut announces closure of San Marcos shop
Mochinut at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, announced its closure Jan. 5. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut announced the closure of its San Marcos shop, located at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, on Jan. 5 via social media. "We have made the difficult decision to close down our Mochinut San...
Power mostly restored after blown electrical transformer in Leander
Leander Police said an electrical transformer that blew caused a power outage Saturday, leading to several light signals out.
Cedar Park Eye Care celebrates 20 years of business
Cedar Park Eye Care opened Nov. 18 in 2002. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park Eye Care reached its 20-year anniversary Nov. 18. The business specializes in eye exams, dry-eye syndrome, contact lens exams, myopia management and computer lens syndrome. Founded by Dr. Dennis McCarty, Cedar Park Eye Care is located at...
With limited water infrastructure, Leander prioritizes commercial development
The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant. (Community Impact staff) The first episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast in 2023 tackles how suburbs like Leander and Cedar Park are strategizing how to develop their remaining land with limited water resources available. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton discusses how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality and morbidity. Community Impact reporters Zacharia Washington and Hannah Norton weigh in.
100+ properties along I-35 are being displaced. What happens next?
With TxDOT's latest I-35 plans comes the displacement of more than 100 businesses, residences and properties along the highway.
Check out 4 local businesses coming soon to New Braunfels
Nathan Alderety is the owner of Comal River Tattoo. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Several new businesses will be opening soon in New Braunfels, including a tattoo shop located downtown, an intensive outpatient program and a Pickleball Club. 1. Comal River Tattoo. Chain of Strength Tattoo Co., formerly located in Universal City,...
Sherwin-Williams now offering painting solutions in western Round Rock
The third Round Rock location of Sherwin-Williams opened Dec. 30, 2022, at 17280 N. RM 620. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The third Round Rock location of Sherwin-Williams opened Dec. 30, 2022, at 17280 N. RM 620. Sherwin-Williams offers interior and exterior painting supplies, paint and wallpaper. 512-212-8189. Brooke Sjoberg is the...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
New Braunfels grants funding to local arts and heritage organizations
The New Braunfels City Council approved the allocation of funds from hotel occupancy tax revenue during its Jan. 9 regular meeting. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels approved the allocation of over $700,000 in grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various arts and heritage organizations during a Jan. 9 regular meeting.
South Congress Books to move to Kerbey Lane
South Congress Books will close on Jan. 8 and move north. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) South Congress Books will relocate further north after closing its original location on Jan. 8. The bookstore, which sells used, collectible, vintage and unique books, has operated at 1608 S. Congress Ave., Austin, for 11 years.
