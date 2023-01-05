ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Road closures upcoming on Castell Avenue in New Braunfels

The road work is part of the New Braunfels Utilities Castell Avenue-East 24-Inch Water Line Project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) New Braunfels Utilities continues its work on the Castell Avenue 24-inch water line major infrastructure improvement project. Located in the downtown New Braunfels area, the project is designed to increase water transmission capacity and reliability by replacing severely aged infrastructure, according to NBU.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox7austin.com

TxDOT announces 'giant' expansion project of I-35 to reduce congestion

AUSTIN, Texas - TxDOT announced its preferred plan for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project, a giant expansion project of I-35 that hopes to reduce congestion. "This project has been envisioned probably for two decades," said Tucker Ferguson, District Engineer for TxDOT. The project plans to specifically expand the part...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Floating dock under construction at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is located at 201 San Marcos Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Officials with The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment announced Jan. 6 construction is underway on a new glass-bottom boat dock at Spring Lake to improve accessibility for visitors and resilience to the area from extreme weather.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

With limited water infrastructure, Leander prioritizes commercial development

The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant. (Community Impact staff) The first episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast in 2023 tackles how suburbs like Leander and Cedar Park are strategizing how to develop their remaining land with limited water resources available. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton discusses how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality and morbidity. Community Impact reporters Zacharia Washington and Hannah Norton weigh in.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
Community Impact Austin

South Congress Books to move to Kerbey Lane

South Congress Books will close on Jan. 8 and move north. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) South Congress Books will relocate further north after closing its original location on Jan. 8. The bookstore, which sells used, collectible, vintage and unique books, has operated at 1608 S. Congress Ave., Austin, for 11 years.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

