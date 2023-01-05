Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
Related
247Sports
LSU Women's Basketball ranked No. 5 in AP Poll
The LSU Women’s Basketball team climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 5 as the Tigers joined the nation’s top five for the first time since the 2009 season. After leading the Tigers to a 26-6 season her first year at LSU, Kim Mulkey has continued to build her program in Baton Rouge. With nine new pieces on this year’s roster, Mulkey added talent and depth that have allowed the Tigers to have great success in Year 2, boasting the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense and No. 2 scoring defense. In November, she also signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, building the program to sustain success.
247Sports
A&M TE Max Wright returning for sixth year in Aggieland
Texas A&M tight end Max Wright announced today via social media that he will be returning for his sixth season of football with the Aggies, using a COVID year to go with a redshirt season from earlier in his career. Wright fought off three four star freshman in Jake Johnson, Donovan Green, and Theo Melin Ohrstrom coming out of fall camp last year but was injured in August and didn't actually wind up making his debut for the Aggies until the third game of the season. He caught nine calls for 15 yards per reception and a touchdown but went out during the Auburn game with an injury and also missed the final two games of 2022. Wright was the recipient of the 2022 Aggie Heart Award, the highest honor for a Texas A&M senior football player. It is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage.
Former A&M defender Marcus Burris finds new home in Big Ten
Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 6 and today he found a new home in the Big Ten. Burris posted on social media that he will be transferring out of College Station to Indiana. Burris played in eight games last season on the interior after redshirting in 2021.
247Sports
No. 6 LSU gymnastics team falls to No. 3 Utah in opener
The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team fell to No. 3 Utah on the road in their season opener by a final score of 197.275-196.775 on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Tigers 196.775 was the highest score earned in a road season opener in program history. “That was a...
theadvocate.com
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
wbrz.com
Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
brproud.com
Police identify victim in deadly shooting near Triple S Food Mart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in front of Triple S Food Mart as a 22-year-old Thursday morning. The victim, Illya Antwine Winns Jr., 22, died after multiple gunshot injuries, police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot around 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
wbrz.com
Local pharmacy struggling to deal with influx of new customers following sudden closure of other pharmacy
ZACHARY - An unexpected closure at a locally-owned Zachary pharmacy has had quite a few side effects. Both Medical Pharmacy locations announced their closures on Christmas Eve, causing hundreds of customers to have to find new places to fill their prescriptions. "It's been a challenge," said John Dry of Dry's...
Comments / 0