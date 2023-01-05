Texas A&M tight end Max Wright announced today via social media that he will be returning for his sixth season of football with the Aggies, using a COVID year to go with a redshirt season from earlier in his career. Wright fought off three four star freshman in Jake Johnson, Donovan Green, and Theo Melin Ohrstrom coming out of fall camp last year but was injured in August and didn't actually wind up making his debut for the Aggies until the third game of the season. He caught nine calls for 15 yards per reception and a touchdown but went out during the Auburn game with an injury and also missed the final two games of 2022. Wright was the recipient of the 2022 Aggie Heart Award, the highest honor for a Texas A&M senior football player. It is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO