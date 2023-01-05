Doris Mae Knight Winland, 72, of Vienna, WV, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 11, 1950, in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Smith C. and Norma M. Kee Knight. Doris was a former employee of Erie Insurance, where she worked in the clerical department. She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. Doris loved flower gardening, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.

VIENNA, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO