WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
WTAP
Obituary: Straight, Ginger D.
Ginger D. Straight, 74, of Belleville, WV. passed away on January 6, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 21, 1948, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Donald Eugene and JoAnn Torrence Moore. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Alderson-Broaddus University in nursing and worked...
WTAP
Obituary: Alonzo, Rosemary Bubring
Rosemary Bubring Alonzo, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her residence with her devoted friend and caregiver, Jane Frances Hofbauer, by her side. Rosemary was born May 28, 1926, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the only child of the late Oren and Mary Lyle Bubring. She was a devoted daughter. She talked of her parents often and missed them every day.
WTAP
Obituary: Winland, Doris Mae Knight
Doris Mae Knight Winland, 72, of Vienna, WV, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 11, 1950, in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Smith C. and Norma M. Kee Knight. Doris was a former employee of Erie Insurance, where she worked in the clerical department. She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. Doris loved flower gardening, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.
WTAP
Obituary: Phillip, Charles Edward
Charles Edward Phillips, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away with family at his bedside on January 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born January 27, 1934, a son to the late William M. and Ruth R. Phillips (Shields). Charles retired from Corning Glass and attended Union Valley Baptist Church from a young age, where he was a trustee. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
WTAP
Obituary: Button, Julie Marie
Julie Marie Button, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 4, 2023. She was born in Pittsfield, MA., the daughter of the late Dwight A. and Julia N. Nelson Merrell. She was co-owner with her husband Button Plumbing and, at one time, had worked as Director of Religious Education at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Belpre, OH.
WTAP
Obituary: Reiter, Nina Jean Rawson
Nina Jean Rawson Reiter, 86, of Leesburg, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Leesburg. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence C. and Gladys E. Bever Rawson. Mrs. Reiter retired in 1999 from teaching three-year-old preschool at Washington United Methodist Church...
WTAP
Obituary: Hendershot, Marjorie Lucille Hall
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 18, 1929, in Warner, Ohio, to the late Delmar and Esther Lucille Wunderlich Hall. Marjorie graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1949 and from Marietta...
WTAP
Obituary: Frazer, Dwight Ray
Dwight Ray Frazer, 79, of Marietta, passed away on January 07, 2023, with the compassionate care of The Arbors of Marietta. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Still, Charles Anthony
Charles Anthony Still, 49, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 02, 2023, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Stehly, Kenneth William
Kenneth William Stehly, 89, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1933, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Earl B. and Madeline O. (Young) Stehly. Ken was a 1952 graduate of William Allen High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force...
WTAP
Obituary: Furr, Jane Roth Dailey
Jane Roth Dailey Furr, 75, of Parkersburg, went home to be with her Lord Friday, January 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Howard and Phyllis Lockney Roth. Jane was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed...
WTAP
Obituary: Harter Jr., William (“Bill”) Dunham
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr. of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on January 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on February 3, 1962, as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.
WTAP
Obituary: Whipkey, Melissa Ann
Melissa Ann Whipkey, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center on January 8, 2023. Born in Calhoun County, she was a 1992 graduate of Wirt County High School. She worked in retail at several Subways in the area. She was preceded in death by her...
WTAP
The date for Parkersburg’s 2023 fishing derby is set
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg fishing derby will be held on April 15th. The date was decided during a meeting with Wood County Rec and the Parkersburg Fishing Derby Committee Monday evening. The city is donating $2,500 to the event. Fishing Derby Committee Chairwoman Sheri Cox said that...
WTAP
Parkersburg USBC hosts “Top of the ‘Burg” bowling tournament
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Parkersburg USBC hosted their annual bowling tournament at Emerson lanes. The tournament included adult bowlers and for the first time in years also youth bowlers. “This is the first year in quite a while that we have allowed the youth to bowl. we do have...
WTAP
What 2023 holds for the City of Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2023 is up and running. WTAP checked in with Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp so you know what’s coming in the new year. Rapp said the biggest project coming to town in 2023 is the Jackson Park Pool. “Hopefully this year, by swimming season, we’ll have...
WTAP
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Gorrell celebrated turning 100 years old today at Dunbar and Fowler. Gorrell has kept sharp by playing dominoes whenever she has the chance. Also until she was 89 years old Gorrell volunteered to do people’s taxes. When asked what the key to living to...
WTAP
Discovery World on Market brings in some fun additions to their interactive museum
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market got a shipment today around 7:30 a.m. The shipment included graphics for the walls as well as technology to add for the finishing touches of the interactive museum. Discovery World on Market, mascot, Izzy says she believes the community is excited for...
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
