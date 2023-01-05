ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnsradio.com

Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located

(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing

(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEF

CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Continued: Multiple Officers Terminated from LaVergne Police Department

(LaVergne, TN) - UPDATED: WGNS is continuing to follow news out of LaVergne about the termination of multiple officers. Some of the details that were investigated, prior to officers being terminated included sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, workplace violence, and intimidation focused on the intent of interfering with the investigation.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill

ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Loved ones remember family of three found dead off I-840

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Loved ones remember a Hickman County family found dead Wednesday off I-840 in Williamson County. The family of three, including an 8-year-old girl, was reported missing ten days earlier. The mother’s sister, Jennifer Biggs, said they are frustrated with law enforcement. They believe they should have...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize Them? Call Smyrna PD

(SMYRNA, TN) Smyrna Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two persons shown on surveillance video at the Ulta Beauty Store at 837 Industrial Blvd. in Smyhrna. There was a theft of merchandise at this cosmetic-beauty store on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. If you can identity either of these...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Early Morning Fire Leaves Dowelltown Family Homeless

A space heater may have been the source of a structure fire that destroyed a home in Dowelltown Friday morning. DeKalb County Fire Fighters were summoned to the home of Ms. Terry Ricketts at 242 Corley Street at 6:06 a.m. “Upon arrival firefighters found one end of the home heavily...
DOWELLTOWN, TN
On Target News

Manchester and McMinnville Receive ARP Grants

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced grants from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. City of Manchester – $1,647,819. The City of Manchester will use ARP...
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Schools Receives Grants from Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Tullahoma City Schools recently received a total of $22,295 in grant funds from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. West Middle, Robert E. Lee Elementary and East Lincoln Elementary schools each received $5,000 from the grant, while Bel-Aire Elementary School was awarded $1,795. The largest portion of the grant funds went to the Coordinated School Health Department, which received $5,500.
TULLAHOMA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office

In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
