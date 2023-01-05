Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located
(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
Dentists say they are slammed due to TennCare benefits expansion
Hundreds of thousands of people now have dental insurance for the first time in a long time. This means a slammed pipeline for care.
wgnsradio.com
59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing
(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
WDEF
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
wgnsradio.com
Continued: Multiple Officers Terminated from LaVergne Police Department
(LaVergne, TN) - UPDATED: WGNS is continuing to follow news out of LaVergne about the termination of multiple officers. Some of the details that were investigated, prior to officers being terminated included sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, workplace violence, and intimidation focused on the intent of interfering with the investigation.
fox17.com
Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
chattanoogacw.com
Dog rescued near Chickamauga Dam 'may not make it through the weekend,' says McKamey
A dog abandoned near the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 "may not make it through the weekend," according to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. The center says a person saw a dog being abandoned at about 6 p.m., and called McKamey immediately. When officers arrived, they found the good...
radio7media.com
Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
WDEF
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
WSMV
Loved ones remember family of three found dead off I-840
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Loved ones remember a Hickman County family found dead Wednesday off I-840 in Williamson County. The family of three, including an 8-year-old girl, was reported missing ten days earlier. The mother’s sister, Jennifer Biggs, said they are frustrated with law enforcement. They believe they should have...
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Them? Call Smyrna PD
(SMYRNA, TN) Smyrna Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two persons shown on surveillance video at the Ulta Beauty Store at 837 Industrial Blvd. in Smyhrna. There was a theft of merchandise at this cosmetic-beauty store on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. If you can identity either of these...
WSMV
Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
wjle.com
Early Morning Fire Leaves Dowelltown Family Homeless
A space heater may have been the source of a structure fire that destroyed a home in Dowelltown Friday morning. DeKalb County Fire Fighters were summoned to the home of Ms. Terry Ricketts at 242 Corley Street at 6:06 a.m. “Upon arrival firefighters found one end of the home heavily...
Manchester and McMinnville Receive ARP Grants
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced grants from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. City of Manchester – $1,647,819. The City of Manchester will use ARP...
Tullahoma Schools Receives Grants from Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
Tullahoma City Schools recently received a total of $22,295 in grant funds from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. West Middle, Robert E. Lee Elementary and East Lincoln Elementary schools each received $5,000 from the grant, while Bel-Aire Elementary School was awarded $1,795. The largest portion of the grant funds went to the Coordinated School Health Department, which received $5,500.
wgnsradio.com
Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
