ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Legislators Hear Several Reports On State’s Educational Systems

Sunday’s interim legislative meetings included several updates on the state’s schools and educational programs. Cynthia Persily, vice chancellor for health sciences with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission presented the Health Sciences and Rural Health Report Card. Persily told the Legislative Oversight Committee on Educational Accountability that...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Legislators Voice Concerns About Carbon Offset Lands

The Legislative Post Audits Committee learned Sunday about the outdated way managed timberland is handled between the state tax department and forestry department. But that report led to questions from Senate President Craig Blair about how the state was handling carbon offset lands. Carbon offset land is property the landowner...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Aging Out Of Foster Care in West Virginia

During Monday’s Interim Joint Committee Meeting on Children and Families, lawmakers heard about inadequacies within West Virginia’s foster care system and the startling statistic that 12.8 out of every 1,000 West Virginia children enter foster care. From 2016 to 2022, the number of foster children in state custody...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

2023 State Budget Process Will Be Contentious, According To Officials

In a presentation before the legislative Joint Committee on Finance, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy highlighted specific increases in what’s heading toward a $2 billion revenue collection surplus. Hardy said state interest income jumped from $21,000 last year to nearly $39 million so far this year. “That blown up number...
wvpublic.org

Division Of Emergency Management Provides Update On FEMA Appeal

On Sunday the state Division of Emergency Management told members of the West Virginia Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding that it is gathering information to appeal a rejected disaster declaration request. In early December, FEMA rejected flood aid for residents affected by August 15 floods in Kanawha and Fayette counties....
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy