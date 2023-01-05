Read full article on original website
Legislators Hear Several Reports On State’s Educational Systems
Sunday’s interim legislative meetings included several updates on the state’s schools and educational programs. Cynthia Persily, vice chancellor for health sciences with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission presented the Health Sciences and Rural Health Report Card. Persily told the Legislative Oversight Committee on Educational Accountability that...
Legislators Voice Concerns About Carbon Offset Lands
The Legislative Post Audits Committee learned Sunday about the outdated way managed timberland is handled between the state tax department and forestry department. But that report led to questions from Senate President Craig Blair about how the state was handling carbon offset lands. Carbon offset land is property the landowner...
Aging Out Of Foster Care in West Virginia
During Monday’s Interim Joint Committee Meeting on Children and Families, lawmakers heard about inadequacies within West Virginia’s foster care system and the startling statistic that 12.8 out of every 1,000 West Virginia children enter foster care. From 2016 to 2022, the number of foster children in state custody...
2023 State Budget Process Will Be Contentious, According To Officials
In a presentation before the legislative Joint Committee on Finance, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy highlighted specific increases in what’s heading toward a $2 billion revenue collection surplus. Hardy said state interest income jumped from $21,000 last year to nearly $39 million so far this year. “That blown up number...
New Battery Technology Comes To West Virginia And DIY Magazines, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Massachusetts-based company Form Energy recently announced it was going to build iron air batteries in West Virginia. The batteries are not new, but this use is and it could be big for the energy industry. Reporter Curtis Tate spoke with Halle Cheeseman, program director for...
Division Of Emergency Management Provides Update On FEMA Appeal
On Sunday the state Division of Emergency Management told members of the West Virginia Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding that it is gathering information to appeal a rejected disaster declaration request. In early December, FEMA rejected flood aid for residents affected by August 15 floods in Kanawha and Fayette counties....
