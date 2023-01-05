Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
DeVonta Smith Sets Single-Season Record for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the NFC in 2022 with former Alabama players Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith each setting records for the season. While Hurts was chasing after MVP recognition, Smith was making a name for himself as one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL. Smith became the...
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools
Five-star class of 2024 defensive lineman Justin Scott has narrowed down his schools to eight. The junior will be choosing from Michigan, USC, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Colorado, Notre Dame, and Alabama. The Chicago, Ill., native ranks No. 18 nationally. No. 4 in defensive lineman, and No. 1 in the...
Alabama vs Kentucky Preview
The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats will play each other this Saturday in one of the most exciting games of the 2023 college basketball season for both the SEC and the nation. The Crimson Tide and Wildcats will face off in this game for the 156th time.
Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home
This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama
Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
Here’s everything that John Calipari said after Kentucky ‘got rattled’ in loss at Alabama
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats suffered a historic defeat to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mac Jones Misses NFL Playoffs, Falls to Bills In Week 18
The 2022 NFL season has seen many former Alabama players make the headlines for various reasons. Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the top of the NFC with Hurts also being a contender for the NFL MVP award while Tua Tagovailoa, despite injury setbacks, played a great season with Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins to earn the final AFC playoff bid.
Hurts and Eagles Clinch Top Seed
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 22-16 victory over the New York Giants, clinching the NFC East Division title and the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. Hurts ended with 229 yards passing and an interception. This was his first game after missing two due to a shoulder injury suffered against the Chicago Bears in week 15.
