ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

DeVonta Smith Sets Single-Season Record for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the NFC in 2022 with former Alabama players Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith each setting records for the season. While Hurts was chasing after MVP recognition, Smith was making a name for himself as one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL. Smith became the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools

Five-star class of 2024 defensive lineman Justin Scott has narrowed down his schools to eight. The junior will be choosing from Michigan, USC, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Colorado, Notre Dame, and Alabama. The Chicago, Ill., native ranks No. 18 nationally. No. 4 in defensive lineman, and No. 1 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama vs Kentucky Preview

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats will play each other this Saturday in one of the most exciting games of the 2023 college basketball season for both the SEC and the nation. The Crimson Tide and Wildcats will face off in this game for the 156th time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
The Spun

What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama

Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Mac Jones Misses NFL Playoffs, Falls to Bills In Week 18

The 2022 NFL season has seen many former Alabama players make the headlines for various reasons. Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the top of the NFC with Hurts also being a contender for the NFL MVP award while Tua Tagovailoa, despite injury setbacks, played a great season with Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins to earn the final AFC playoff bid.
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Hurts and Eagles Clinch Top Seed

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 22-16 victory over the New York Giants, clinching the NFC East Division title and the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. Hurts ended with 229 yards passing and an interception. This was his first game after missing two due to a shoulder injury suffered against the Chicago Bears in week 15.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy