8 family members reportedly found shot to death in Utah home, including 5 children

ENOCH, Utah (TCD) – Eight family members were reportedly found shot to death inside a home in an alleged murder-suicide.

According to a news release posted by the Enoch City Government, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Enoch City Police officers responded to the 4900 block of Albert Drive to perform a welfare check. There, officers reportedly found the deceased victims.

The victims were identified as Michael Haight, 42, his wife, Tausha Haight, 40, Tausha Haight’s mother, Gail Earl, 78, and the couple’s children, three daughters ages 17, 12, and 7, and two sons, 4 and 7 years old, KUTV-TV reports.

"Concerned family and friends" reportedly requested the welfare check.

In a statement obtained by KUTV, authorities said, "While this intense investigation is ongoing, investigators currently believe there are no suspects outstanding."

Authorities added, "Evidence suggests that the suspect took his own life after killing seven others in the home. The suspect is 42-year-old Michael Haight."

According to the Associated Press, the alleged murder-suicide occurred two weeks after Michael Haight's wife had filed for divorce.

