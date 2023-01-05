Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Kevin Durant has MCL sprain, out for Nets at least 2 weeks
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
numberfire.com
Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) not listed on Clippers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Leonard is on track to return after he sat out one game for injury management purposes. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Leonard to score 42.2 FanDuel points. Leonard's Sunday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers' Saturday matchup versus Kings
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will be active for the second half of their back-to-back despite recent left foot soreness. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Westbrook to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) won't play Saturday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Poeltl is dealing with left Achilles bursitis. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to see more work down low.
numberfire.com
Bryn Forbes (shoulder) available for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves gaurd Bryn Forbes will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Forbes was listed questionable coming into the day due to right shoulder soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. In 21 games...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After missing one game with right hamstring soreness, George's Sunday availability is currently in question. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes if George is ruled out. George's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (injury management) probable for Warriors on Tuesday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala is considered probable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Iguodala made his season debut Saturday night. Now, he is listed probable for Tuesday's contest. Expect him to give it a go once again, though how much he'd actually play if active remains to be seen.
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) is questionable for Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gabe Vincent (knee, probable) and Victor Oladipo will have more minutes available if Lowry is ruled out. Vincent would be the favorite to replace Lowry in the lineup. Tyler Herro (Achilles) is also questionable, so Lowry could see an uptick in usage if he's in and Herro is out.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (illness) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Richardson was a late add to the injury report Monday afternoon due to a stomach illness. However, despite the ailment, he is receiving the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) ruled out on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will sit out on Sunday after he came down with an illness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more time at the five on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 268.4 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Rodney McGruder (illness) ruled out for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. McGruder is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. In 16...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Jonas Valanciunas (hand) active for Pelicans' Saturday contest against Dallas
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (hand) will play in Saturday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Valanciunas will suit up on Saturday night despite being listed with a hand injury. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Valanciunas to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Valanciunas' Saturday projection includes 16.0 points, 10.1...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso will not be available after he was ruled out with an ankle ailment. Expect Coby White to log more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 447.1 minutes...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
