New Year’s resolutions for Rockets in second half of season

With the midpoint of the 2022-23 NBA regular season almost here, the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets remain on a virtually identical pace to last season.

What’s gone wrong in this recent stretch of 10 losses in 11 games, and how can they fix it? Thursday’s episode of The Lager Line, sponsored by Clutch City Lager of Karbach Brewing, explores key themes from the first half of this season and potential changes for the second half.

Hosted by Ben DuBose and Paulo Alves , discussion topics include:

·Differences in coaching style between Stephen Silas and John Lucas, and the impact of a potential change;

·Why the contract standoff with Eric Gordon needs to be resolved soon;

·Reasons for the recent improvements by Kevin Porter Jr. and regression from Jalen Green;

·Where Alperen Sengun fits long-term, and how he can be better utilized short-term;

·Tactical changes worth pursuing in the coming weeks.

Thursday’s complete episode can be listened to below. Tune in!